Dobson, NC

Looking for pumpkins like you’ve never seen before? Visit The Farm!

By Brad Jones
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

DOBSON, N.C. (WGHP) — This time of year, people decorate their homes for Halloween and the fall season.

While we often buy the biggest pumpkin we can carry and carve it into a Jack-o-lantern, others enjoy a different look.

Brad Jones takes us to The Farm in Dobson, where they have pumpkins like you’ve never seen before, and they’re all Made in North Carolina.

You can find The Farm on social media or by visiting their website !

