Looking for pumpkins like you’ve never seen before? Visit The Farm!
DOBSON, N.C. (WGHP) — This time of year, people decorate their homes for Halloween and the fall season.
While we often buy the biggest pumpkin we can carry and carve it into a Jack-o-lantern, others enjoy a different look.
Brad Jones takes us to The Farm in Dobson, where they have pumpkins like you’ve never seen before, and they’re all Made in North Carolina.
You can find The Farm on social media or by visiting their website !Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 0