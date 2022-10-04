ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Blake Griffin takes subtle shot at Nets amid praise for Celtics after his Boston debut

The start of Blake Griffin’s career as a Celtic in Greensboro on Friday night wasn’t anything to write home about. In fact, it may it clear why the veteran forward didn’t join a team for the entire offseason. There was a fumbled pass, a badly bricked 3, a missed wide-open midrange jumper and a turnover. Whether this was simply rust or the signs of a continued decline wasn’t clear at first, but the signs weren’t promising.
MassLive.com

Why Celtics’ Jayson Tatum said Sam Hauser ‘should send me a thank you card’

BOSTON — Sam Hauser’s quickly climbing up Celtics fans’ power rankings the more he knocks down each of his 3-pointers. He shot a blistering 4-for-5 on 3s in the preseason opener against the Hornets, then followed that up with a 5-of-8 showing in the Celtics’ overtime loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. Hauser has quickly emerged as one of the best shooters on the team — if not the best marksman.
MassLive.com

Draymond Green leaked video of Jordan Poole punch raises risk of lasting damage on Warriors

A new layer was added to the Draymond Green altercation with Jordan Poole from Warriors practice this week after video of the incident was leaked by TMZ on Friday. In the footage, Green is seen walking up to Poole and making contact with Poole’s chest during a practice drill. Poole responds to the close contact with a shove of Green and the veteran forward wasted no time with a sharp retaliation, throwing a punch that brought Poole to the floor. Green begins to stand over Poole before the two sides are separated as the video cuts out.
Alabama State
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics beat Hornets 112-103, Blake Griffin makes debut

It was a lot more competitive of a game between the Celtics and Hornets, unlike the blowout win Boston put together in the preseason opener. While Charlotte sprinted ahead early to a 16-point lead in the first quarter, the Celtics quickly made it a game then ran away from the Hornets themselves. The Celtics beat up the Hornets 112-103 in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday to improve to 2-1 in the preseason.
MassLive.com

Justin Jackson strengthens case for Celtics roster spot in win over Hornets

The Celtics could certainly use one more wing with size to round out their 15-man roster this year. It’s an understandable thin area on the depth chart since there just aren’t that many minutes available behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The team shipped off young wing Aaron Nesmith to the Pacers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon leaving the bench relatively bare behind the duo. Malcolm Brogdon will likely be playing and guarding some small forwards but there is certainly one more wing to be added to the roster for depth purposes.
MassLive.com

DraftKings promo code: sign up bonus drives bet $5, win $200

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A jam-packed sports weekend deserves a DraftKings promo code like this to reward new customers with a massive potential payday. Our DraftKings promo...
NFL
MassLive.com

BetMGM bonus code: top sign up offer for MLB playoffs, college football

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The MLB Playoffs and college football Week 6 are underway and the latest BetMGM bonus code is raising the bar for this weekend’s...
NFL
MassLive.com

Red Sox considering earlier start times for Fenway Park night games in 2023

BOSTON -- In 2023, Red Sox games might start earlier than they have in the past. The club is considering starting night games earlier, team president and CEO Sam Kennedy said Thursday. While the exact possibilities are unknown, it would make sense for the club to move night games to 6:10 p.m. or 6:40 p.m. Night games at Fenway Park started at 7:10 p.m. in 2022.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

