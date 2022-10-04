ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile

POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
POLK CITY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Former Leesburg mayor arrested after alleged attack on EMS personnel

A former Leesburg mayor has been arrested after allegedly attacking EMS personnel summoned to his waterfront home to render medical assistance. Robert Bone, head of the Bone Law Firm and a former Leesburg commissioner who previously served as mayor, fell and hit his head on Oct. 1 prompting his wife to call 911, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. His wife said Bone had been “heavily drinking all evening and has been abusing his prescription medication,” the report said. The 59-year-old fell to the floor and hit his nose/mouth area, the report said.
LEESBURG, FL
wmot.org

Missing former Tennessee trooper spotted on Florida beach

(Mike Osborne) — A former Tennessee State Trooper who went missing this week has been spotted in Florida. Former Highway Patrol Officer Harvey Briggs was fired following a 2020 confrontation with a protester at the State Capitol Building. Briggs was sentenced to probation last week for misdemeanor assault after a video of the altercation went viral.
TENNESSEE STATE
850wftl.com

Undocumented immigrants reportedly burglarized home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after they were caught burglarizing a home that was under construction. The incident was reported on Oct. 5 according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a witness contacted them after noticing two people wandering...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida nears 82,000 COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE – Florida is nearing 82,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 for the reason that pandemic began in 2020, whereas the numbers of newly reported circumstances proceed to drop, in accordance with information launched Friday by the Florida Department of Health. The information confirmed that a reported 81,661 residents had...
FLORIDA STATE
