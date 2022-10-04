Read full article on original website
Pasco student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Thursday and accused of threatening a shooting, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile
POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
Hurricane Ian drowning victim was "the best big brother"
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida's Gulf Coast. One of the storm's...
Former Leesburg mayor arrested after alleged attack on EMS personnel
A former Leesburg mayor has been arrested after allegedly attacking EMS personnel summoned to his waterfront home to render medical assistance. Robert Bone, head of the Bone Law Firm and a former Leesburg commissioner who previously served as mayor, fell and hit his head on Oct. 1 prompting his wife to call 911, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. His wife said Bone had been “heavily drinking all evening and has been abusing his prescription medication,” the report said. The 59-year-old fell to the floor and hit his nose/mouth area, the report said.
Woman confesses to killing sister for flirting with her boyfriend on VALORANT
A woman in Florida has admitted to stabbing and killing her younger sister after supposedly learning her sister flirted with her boyfriend on VALORANT, according to a report from The Orlando Sentinel and The Daily Mail. Fatiha Marzan, 21, reportedly stabbed her younger sister Sayma Marzan, 20, multiple times in...
Palm Harbor Man Killed In Crash On US-19
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A 76-year-old Palm Harbor man has died in a crash that happened around 8:30 pm on Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was traveling northbound on US-19 and at the intersection of Beacon Groves Boulevard, he
FHP: 44-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a crash on Wednesday left several people injured and one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 23rd Street and South Nashville Avenue. A sedan was driving east on 23rd Street and headed toward...
St. Petersburg Police Investigate “Disturbing” Threat In Northeast High School Bathroom
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a “disturbing” threat found in the bathroom of a local high school. According to police, at 11:38 a.m., school officials learned of a disturbing written threat on a bathroom wall at Northeast High School.
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
Man arrested after claiming to have bomb at Spring Hill Publix, deputies say
Hernando County deputies said a man was arrested after claiming he had a bomb strapped to his body while walking around a Spring Hill Publix grocery store.
Missing former Tennessee trooper spotted on Florida beach
(Mike Osborne) — A former Tennessee State Trooper who went missing this week has been spotted in Florida. Former Highway Patrol Officer Harvey Briggs was fired following a 2020 confrontation with a protester at the State Capitol Building. Briggs was sentenced to probation last week for misdemeanor assault after a video of the altercation went viral.
Undocumented immigrants reportedly burglarized home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after they were caught burglarizing a home that was under construction. The incident was reported on Oct. 5 according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a witness contacted them after noticing two people wandering...
3 arrested in connection with Polk County deputy’s line-of-duty death
Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Polk County Deputy Blane Lane, who tragically died as a result of friendly fire while serving an arrest warrant in unincorporated Polk City Tuesday morning.
3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen
*This is such a tragedy. A police chase involving three Florida teens ended with a fatal crash. It is reported that the teens — EACH who were NOT licensed to drive — had stolen an unlocked 2016 Maserati in St. Petersburg around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday (October 2).
Leesburg woman allegedly uses knife to slash senior citizen at area motel
A Leesburg woman was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery after allegedly using a knife to slash a senior citizen at an area motel. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Days Inn located at 551 East State Road 44 in Wildwood.
Florida nears 82,000 COVID-19 deaths
TALLAHASSEE – Florida is nearing 82,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 for the reason that pandemic began in 2020, whereas the numbers of newly reported circumstances proceed to drop, in accordance with information launched Friday by the Florida Department of Health. The information confirmed that a reported 81,661 residents had...
Florida sheriff releases new video of teens speeding away in stolen Maserati before deadly crash
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released new helicopter video of a deadly crash involving three teens who stole a Maserati before speeding from deputies at over 100 mph.
Tampa Police: Multiple Shots Fired Into Vehicle With Homeless Family Of Five Asleep Inside
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning near 2200 N Oregon Ave. and needs your help. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said that a homeless family of five, consisting of 3 young children, a
Pasco’s Sheriff Nocco sued again over ‘intelligence led policing’
For the fourth time in about 18 months Pasco County's Sheriff is named in a civil lawsuit aimed at his intelligence led policing program.
