Visions of a vegetable harvest sprouted in Larry Keaton’s head as he marveled at the additions to his neighborhood’s community garden. Two new sturdy 10-by-15 foot wood structures with folding benches offered a cool place for gardeners to take a break and share lunch with friends. Large rain barrels stored rainwater. Solar panels mounted atop the roof of one structure provided a renewable source to power water pumps.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO