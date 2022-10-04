ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland Resort rolls out app updates

By Iman Palm
 3 days ago

The Disneyland Resort has added new features to its Disneyland app to enhance guests’ experiences, the park announced Tuesday.

A new complimentary car locator feature will debut later this month and help park visitors find their vehicles.

The latest update will be available for the Mickey & Friends, Pixar Pals, Toy Story and Simba parking areas.

This feature debuted at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, earlier this year.

Disney Photo Passes also got an update. The all-new lenses use augmented reality to immerse guests in the Disney magic, the theme park said. This update is already available in the app and allows guests to snap photos with their favorite characters like Mickey, Minnie and Tinker Bell.

Guests who buy the Disney Genie+ service can use the new lenses.

The app also allows guests to buy merchandise through mobile checkout at select Disney shops at the resort, get help from cast members by using the “Chat with Us” icon and thank a cast member through the cast compliment feature debuted in August.

