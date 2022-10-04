Vitalant to host blood drives with Local Bars in memory of 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vitalant will partner with Distill and Remedy’s in October to host blood drives in memory of 1 October.

The blood drive on Oct. 5 will be held at Remedy’s at 3265 St. Rose Parkway from 2 to 8 p.m., and the blood drive on Oct. 12 will be held at Distill at 10820 W. Charleston from 2 to 8 p.m.

40,000 pints of blood are needed daily and there is a great need for it, according to Vitalant. You can make an appointment to donate blood through this link and use the codes REMEDYS and DISTILL.

There will also be an online auction fundraiser to benefit the Injured Police Officer Fund throughout the month, including items like a signed Codigo guitar by George Strait and Golden Knights Tickets.

