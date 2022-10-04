ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

holly Daucher
3d ago

Very bias article. ABORTION, ABORTION. Why is this even part of the debate? Oh a distraction tactic, because Democrats have nothing else. Proposal 3 is on the ballot.

asiliveandbreathe
3d ago

Check into James ripping Detroit off for a couple of million in a tax scam, then check out his forgiveness of PPP loans worth another couple of million. At the time restaurants and other small business were going out of business because they couldn’t get PPP loans, but James, being a trump stolen election bull crap supporter found a place at the head of the line.

Paul Baumgart
3d ago

sure hope John wins. He would have made a good governor too. But Witless had the big money on her side. I pray she loses this time

