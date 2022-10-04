ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

2 men arrested after being found in Apple Valley playground with loaded guns

By Cindy Von Quednow
 3 days ago

Two men were arrested after being found in an Apple Valley playground with loaded guns over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

The incident unfolded just before 4 a.m. Sunday at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway.

A witness reported seeing several people arguing, when one of the suspects, 22-year-old Jovan DeLao, brandished a gun and told the victims he wanted to see them fight.

When the victims declined, DeLao allegedly pointed a gun at the them and threatened them, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies found DeLao sleeping in the playground near the loaded weapon, officials said.

A second suspect, 21-year-old Joel DeLao, was also found on the playground near another loaded gun, officials said.

Jovan DeLao was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm, exhibiting a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place. Joel DeLao was also was arrested and booked on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

Both suspects eventually posted $25,000 bond, officials said.

No further details about the incident have been released.

