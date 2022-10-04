2 men arrested after being found in Apple Valley playground with loaded guns
Two men were arrested after being found in an Apple Valley playground with loaded guns over the weekend, police said Tuesday.
The incident unfolded just before 4 a.m. Sunday at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway.
A witness reported seeing several people arguing, when one of the suspects, 22-year-old Jovan DeLao, brandished a gun and told the victims he wanted to see them fight.
When the victims declined, DeLao allegedly pointed a gun at the them and threatened them, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Responding deputies found DeLao sleeping in the playground near the loaded weapon, officials said.
A second suspect, 21-year-old Joel DeLao, was also found on the playground near another loaded gun, officials said.
Jovan DeLao was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm, exhibiting a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place. Joel DeLao was also was arrested and booked on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.
Both suspects eventually posted $25,000 bond, officials said.
