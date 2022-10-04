The Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama are encouraging Alabamians to get a flu shot with the No Time for Flu campaign. Helpful information and additional resources to help stop the spread of the flu can be found on the No Time for Flu website at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/flu/campaign.html.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO