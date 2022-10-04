Read full article on original website
Will Alabama follow the lead of other states to provide relief for taxpayers?
States around the nation are flush with cash because of federal COVID relief dollars and increased tax revenue. At least 32 of those states have enacted either some sort of tax cut or rebate this past year. So, the question is, will Alabama join those other communities around the country...
Alabama Health organizations strongly encourage Alabamians to get a flu shot
The Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama are encouraging Alabamians to get a flu shot with the No Time for Flu campaign. Helpful information and additional resources to help stop the spread of the flu can be found on the No Time for Flu website at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/flu/campaign.html.
Black Belt counties included in SEDAP investment for infrastructure projects
Several Black Belt counties were included in an investment by Delta Regional Authority (DRA) into infrastructure projects with funds provided by States' Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP). A $1,917,634 was made with $48,629 matched in additional funds. The infrastructure projects are anticipated to "create or retain 64 jobs, train 64...
Drug overdoses in Alabama increased 16% in past year says study
A study from quotewizard.com has found that overdose deaths in Alabama have increased by 16% in the last year, mainly from opioid use. The percentage represents 1,299 people who died of overdoses in Alabama. According to the study, overdose deaths are up 4% nationwide, with opioids accounting for an estimated...
