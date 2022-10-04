If you visit the Ju/'hoansi people of northeast Namibia and northwest Botswana, you will see families that make a living from a mixture of foraging, government aid, selling crafts and other ventures. Most people have some monetary income used to buy food, clothing and other goods. Some of the very few with salaried government jobs may have cars and furniture. Mud huts stand alongside stone houses. Wealth is unequally distributed and hiding behind some of that wealth is debt.

