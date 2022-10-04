Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Conflict resolution more successful using a native language, research shows
The choice of language in a negotiation is often considered a technical issue, not something that could influence the outcome. But new research published in the Journal of Conflict Resolution finds peace-building proposals presented in lingua franca elicit higher levels of hatred and lower levels of sympathy, compared with proposals offered in one's native tongue.
Phys.org
Want more diversity in corporate America? Get rid of some programs
Progress on race and gender diversity in the management ranks of corporate America has stalled. The reliance of business leaders on diversity and harassment training, informal mentorship programs, and other initiatives aimed at improving the situation is not working and may, in fact, be hurting those efforts, according to a new book by Harvard sociologist Frank Dobbin.
Phys.org
US releases new Arctic strategy as climate threat grows
US President Joe Biden's administration released a new Arctic strategy on Friday as the strategically and environmentally important region suffers worsening effects from climate change and sees increased international competition. Global warming is melting Arctic ice, opening previously closed areas to navigation and creating new opportunities for countries such as...
Phys.org
Migration as morality politics
Migration often serves as an arena for conflicting values. In this context, religious groups, civil society organizations and local authorities often show a more liberal attitude than the state. The political scientist Julia Mourão Permoser applies a new analytical approach to this as yet unexplored aspect. More than ever,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Students in Rwanda confound pandemic predictions and head back to school
New data from Rwanda, and some of the first published on how COVID-19 has impacted school attendance in the Global South, suggest that a widely-predicted spike in drop-out rates has "not materialized". Ever since the pandemic forced schools around the world to close, analysts, academics and teachers have been warning...
Phys.org
Creating 'political economy of hope' at Pakistan-India border
Pakistani nationals of the Hindu faith migrate to India based on religion, caste, culture and history—and lately Indian government officials all the way up to the prime minister have been encouraging them to "return," according to Natasha Raheja, assistant professor of anthropology in the Cornell University College of Arts and Sciences (A&S).
Phys.org
'It makes you question your identity': What it means for Latinos to lose Spanish fluency
Ana Gore grew up learning English and Spanish simultaneously. At home, her Peruvian mother would primarily talk to her in Spanish, while her American father spoke to her in English. But early on in life, Gore lost her fluency in Spanish. Her family in Peru didn't expect her to speak...
Phys.org
How cattle ranchers in Brazil cope with weather shocks
Agricultural producers around the world must adapt to changing weather patterns. Much research has focused on mitigation strategies for crop production, but livestock producers face unique challenges. A new study from the University of Illinois looks at how cattle ranchers in Brazil respond to climate change in the Amazon. Previous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
A 44-year perspective study: How money brings hunter-gatherers new choices
If you visit the Ju/'hoansi people of northeast Namibia and northwest Botswana, you will see families that make a living from a mixture of foraging, government aid, selling crafts and other ventures. Most people have some monetary income used to buy food, clothing and other goods. Some of the very few with salaried government jobs may have cars and furniture. Mud huts stand alongside stone houses. Wealth is unequally distributed and hiding behind some of that wealth is debt.
Phys.org
Russian launches to space from US, first time in 20 years
For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine. "We're so glad to do it together," said Anna Kikina, Russia's lone female cosmonaut, offering thanks...
Phys.org
'Astonishing': Global demand for exotic pets is driving a massive trade in unprotected wildlife
Global demand for exotic pets is increasing, a trend partly caused by social media and a shift from physical pet stores to online marketplaces. The United States is one of the biggest markets for the wildlife trade. And our new research has identified an astonishing number of unregulated wild-caught animals being brought into the U.S.—at a rate 11 times greater than animals regulated and protected under the relevant global convention.
Phys.org
Click chemistry, Nobel-winning science that may 'change the world'
The Nobel Chemistry Prize was awarded to three scientists on Wednesday for their work on click chemistry, a way to snap molecules together like Lego that experts say will soon "change the world". But how exactly does it work?. Imagine two people walking through a mostly empty room towards each...
Comments / 0