In a career spanning more than five decades, Jackson Browne‘s lyrical offerings span human emotion, connection, politics, and beyond. Getting his start by performing in folk clubs in Los Angeles and Orange County as a teen in the 1960s writing “These Days”—a song that would later be recorded by Velvet Underground chanteuse Nico—Jackson Browne went on to write several songs for the Jeff Hanna-led Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (briefly joining the band in 1966), along with the Eagles and others while writing songs for himself and eventually releasing his self-titled debut in 1972 and hits “Rock Me On The Water” and “Doctor My Eyes.”
The Game will tackle a major task when he lists his top five Los Angeles rap albums of all time in an upcoming episode of Uproxx’s new show Fresh Pair. In a preview of his conversation with the show’s hosts Just Blaze and Katty Customs, the 42-year-old lists off some universally accepted bonafide classics that are also important to him.More from VIBE.comWatch Kendrick Lamar Perform "Rich Spirit" and "N95" On 'Saturday Night Live'Tony Yayo Gets In Heated Discussion Over G-Unit/The Game FeudKendrick Lamar Releases Official Big Steppers Tour Merch At the top of his list, he gives a nod to the...
Paul McCartney proved he could quickly craft a song when a famous actor asked him to improvise a number that ended up on a Wings’ album.
Willow Smith is determined to spread her love of rock – and in a new interview, she’s expressed hopes that the “old white dudes” whom she says have gatekept the genre, will vibe out with her too. Smith was speaking in an interview with Guitar.com where...
Michael Jackson’s estate has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Thriller with an official documentary. Directed by music historian Nelson George, the film—that’s currently in production—focuses on the making of the iconic album and its short films that paved the way for a new music video format.More from VIBE.comAkon Says He And Michael Jackson Discussed Opening Music Schools In AfricaMarva Hicks, Award-Winning Actress And Singer, Dead At 66Babyface Questions What It Means To Be The King Of R&B George, 65, expressed in a statement, “The release of Thriller redefined Michael Jackson, taking him from teen star to adult superstar,...
At age 73, decades deep into one of rock's most storied careers, Bruce Springsteen doesn't need to experiment. But he made a point of pushing himself — by highlighting his vocals above all else — on his upcoming LP of soul covers, Only the Strong Survive. "I decided...
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
Sam Moore, half of the hit-making Stax duo Sam & Dave, didn't write the lyrics to "Soul Man." He didn't play the signature guitar lick on this Grammy-winning smash single either. And yet, "it identifies what I believe from here," Moore told CBS News in 2019, pointing to his heart.
Theon Cross is taking his tuba to places no tuba has ever been before. Best known for his dynamic role within the explosive London four-piece Sons of Kemet, Cross is also a solo artist. He’s released an EP (2015’s Aspirations) and two full-length albums — 2019’s Fyah and last year’s Intra-I, always keeping the deep tones of his untraditional lead instrument front and center. Today, he’s shared a new seven inch single, “Wings,” along with a B-side instrumental cover of Aswad’s British reggae classic “Back To Africa.”
CNN — Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the “re.”. “We’re reinventing, we’re refreshed, we’re renewed, we’re revamped,” member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. “Now don’t get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel.”
Although many different genres of music are branches with very similar roots, the mashup of a prolific country artist and trailblazing rapper might seem hard to imagine. But that’s exactly the team that Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Kenny Rogers and Grammy Award winner Coolio created with their surprising friendship and unexpected collaboration.
It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing, but so far it has been difficult for jazz musicians to actually define what 'swing' is. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization in Germany think they have found out, after their study revealed that the rhythm is the result of micro-delays in musical timing.
Beyoncé has dropped a teaser of the first official Renaissance music video for the album’s closer, “Summer Renaissance.” The glittering disco track samples Donna Summer’s name-making 1977 hit “I Feel Love.”. The accompanying video promises to be every bit as chock full of throwback...
“Don’t you pretend that I’m not alive” were the first words whispered by the Mars Volta vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s during the group’s reunion stop in New York City on Sept. 29. The tour, in support of a new self-titled record that marks the end of a decade-long hiatus for the Texas rockers, is a reminder not only that the group itself is back but keenly aware of their legacy as a taut, adventurous live act ready to blend genres at a breakneck pace. Their first four records, especially their beloved 2003 studio debut “De-Loused in the Comatorium,” have been a gateway...
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Jamila Woods is back with the new song “Boundaries.” The Blvk-produced song is Woods’ first solo single since 2020’s “Sula (Paperback).” Listen to it below. “‘Boundaries’ is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges,” Woods said in a statement. “I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”
The Circle of Fifths is not complicated, even for beginner guitar players. In fact, the circle of fifths really doesn’t convey that much info. Like many images or tables, it is simply taking data and organizing it; in this case, it sums up music theory in a nice circle! But once you understand this simple circle, it will be easier as a songwriter to put your ideas and feelings into music.
