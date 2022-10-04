ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Jackson Browne Wrote for Other Artists

In a career spanning more than five decades, Jackson Browne‘s lyrical offerings span human emotion, connection, politics, and beyond. Getting his start by performing in folk clubs in Los Angeles and Orange County as a teen in the 1960s writing “These Days”—a song that would later be recorded by Velvet Underground chanteuse Nico—Jackson Browne went on to write several songs for the Jeff Hanna-led Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (briefly joining the band in 1966), along with the Eagles and others while writing songs for himself and eventually releasing his self-titled debut in 1972 and hits “Rock Me On The Water” and “Doctor My Eyes.”
Vibe

The Game Lists His Top 5 LA Rap Albums Of All Time

The Game will tackle a major task when he lists his top five Los Angeles rap albums of all time in an upcoming episode of Uproxx’s new show Fresh Pair. In a preview of his conversation with the show’s hosts Just Blaze and Katty Customs, the 42-year-old lists off some universally accepted bonafide classics that are also important to him.More from VIBE.comWatch Kendrick Lamar Perform "Rich Spirit" and "N95" On 'Saturday Night Live'Tony Yayo Gets In Heated Discussion Over G-Unit/The Game FeudKendrick Lamar Releases Official Big Steppers Tour Merch At the top of his list, he gives a nod to the...
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Getting The Documentary Treatment

Michael Jackson’s estate has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Thriller with an official documentary. Directed by music historian Nelson George, the film—that’s currently in production—focuses on the making of the iconic album and its short films that paved the way for a new music video format.More from VIBE.comAkon Says He And Michael Jackson Discussed Opening Music Schools In AfricaMarva Hicks, Award-Winning Actress And Singer, Dead At 66Babyface Questions What It Means To Be The King Of R&B George, 65, expressed in a statement, “The release of Thriller redefined Michael Jackson, taking him from teen star to adult superstar,...
The FADER

Song You Need: Theon Cross is teaching his tuba to fly

Theon Cross is taking his tuba to places no tuba has ever been before. Best known for his dynamic role within the explosive London four-piece Sons of Kemet, Cross is also a solo artist. He’s released an EP (2015’s Aspirations) and two full-length albums — 2019’s Fyah and last year’s Intra-I, always keeping the deep tones of his untraditional lead instrument front and center. Today, he’s shared a new seven inch single, “Wings,” along with a B-side instrumental cover of Aswad’s British reggae classic “Back To Africa.”
CNN

Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years

CNN — Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the “re.”. “We’re reinventing, we’re refreshed, we’re renewed, we’re revamped,” member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. “Now don’t get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel.”
Daily Mail

The science of jazz REVEALED: Micro-delays in musical timing enhance the listeners' perception of 'swing', study finds

It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing, but so far it has been difficult for jazz musicians to actually define what 'swing' is. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization in Germany think they have found out, after their study revealed that the rhythm is the result of micro-delays in musical timing.
Variety

The Mars Volta Reunite, Finding Rich New Textures in Their Frenetic Prog Rock: Concert Review

“Don’t you pretend that I’m not alive” were the first words whispered by the Mars Volta vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s during the group’s reunion stop in New York City on Sept. 29. The tour, in support of a new self-titled record that marks the end of a decade-long hiatus for the Texas rockers, is a reminder not only that the group itself is back but keenly aware of their legacy as a taut, adventurous live act ready to blend genres at a breakneck pace. Their first four records, especially their beloved 2003 studio debut “De-Loused in the Comatorium,” have been a gateway...
NME

TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Pitchfork

Jamila Woods Shares New Song “Boundaries”: Listen

Jamila Woods is back with the new song “Boundaries.” The Blvk-produced song is Woods’ first solo single since 2020’s “Sula (Paperback).” Listen to it below. “‘Boundaries’ is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges,” Woods said in a statement. “I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Songwriting Tips with the Circle of Fifths

The Circle of Fifths is not complicated, even for beginner guitar players. In fact, the circle of fifths really doesn’t convey that much info. Like many images or tables, it is simply taking data and organizing it; in this case, it sums up music theory in a nice circle! But once you understand this simple circle, it will be easier as a songwriter to put your ideas and feelings into music.
