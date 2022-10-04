Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Walk/Run for Abilis Announces Event Ambassador is Darien Resident Sophia Moubayed
Walk/Run for Abilis is an annual fall tradition, with this year’s walk on Sunday, October 16th, being the nonprofit organization’s 17th annual Walk/Run. Part of that tradition is naming a Walk/Run ambassador! This year’s Walk/Run for Abilis Ambassador is Sophia Moubayed, a 24 year-old resident of Darien, Connecticut, and Abilis program participant.
SafeWalk: Ridgefield resident Chip Neumann and Fairfield County Bank are top fundraisers
The Center Far Exceeded Its Fundraising Goal for the 16th Annual Virtual SafeWalk. Chip Neumann of Ridgefield was The Center’s top individual fundraiser. Fairfield County Bank’s Strength in Numbers was the highest fundraising team for the fourth year in a row. The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly...
Ridgefield Eagle Scout James Dunphy Builds Pergolas at Founders Hall!
Founders Hall would like to thank Eagle Scout James Dunphy for building and installing the two beautiful pergolas over our bocce court!. James is pictured here with Executive Director Grace Weber and his grandfather, fellow Eagle Scout Tom Glynn, who is also a member of Founders Hall. Learn more about...
7th Annual Live Life To The Max Book Drive in Front of Books on the Common on October 15
The 7th Annual Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation Live Life to the Max Book Drive will take place during Fall in Love with Ridgefield weekend on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00AM - 3:00PM in front of Books on the Common. Consider donating a new children's book at Books on the Common...
Ridgefield Chamber Sponsors Scarecrow Contest
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Ridgefield's 10th Annual Scarecrow Contest. Individuals, families, organizations and businesses are invited to create a scarecrow to be displayed on Main Street from October 15-31. Here's how it works:. 1. Complete the entry form HERE, submit a $25 payment. 2. Pick up scarecrow...
Shop J.McLaughlin on Oct. 14 and Support Ridgefield A Better Chance
J.McLaughlin, a retail clothing store on Main Street in Ridgefield, with the Ridgefield A Better Chance (RABC) Board of Directors is hosting an in-store event with 15% of sales going to support RABC. J. McLaughlin offers classic fashions for men & women, including accessories. Please stop by anytime from 12...
Westport's We Do Walkways Program, Students Help Seniors with Outdoor Chores
The Westport Department of Human Services is offering to seniors a list of middle and high school students willing to help with outdoor chores. There is a suggested fee of $12.00 per hour for work done. Students interested in helping a senior in need and earning extra money may contact...
Jacqueline A. Ryan of Patterson, NY, passed away in Brewster, NY on Sunday October 2, 2022
Jacqueline A. Ryan of Patterson, NY, passed away in Brewster, NY on Sunday October 2, 2022, at the age of 60. Jackie was born March 6, 1962, in Mt. Kisco, NY, daughter of Joan (Zecchin) Murtha of Danbury, CT and the late James F. Murtha. She graduated from Brewster High School in 1980. Jackie worked at Green Chimneys for thirty years as an administrator, retiring in 2020.
Bethel High School Theater Booster Hold Dinner's Ready Fundraiser!
Bethel High School Theater Booster's fundraiser "Dinner's Ready" is back!. Enjoy the night off from cooking and let Loree's Fine Foods prepare a delicious meal for your family!. Preorder HERE and dinner will be ready for pick up at Bethel High School during parent-teacher conference week October 26-27, from 4:30-6:30...
Redding Home for Sale: 48 Old Stagecoach Road, Expanded Country Cape
Amazing value! Picture perfect expanded country cape on 2.09 level acres with inground heated gunite pool, expansive deck, and three season porch in top Redding Center location. Pride of ownership abounds in this immaculate home with gleaming hardwood floors and abundant natural light. The dramatic beamed/vaulted family room offers a brick fireplace, skylights, ceiling fan, French doors to the deck, and is wide open to the sunny breakfast area. The newly remodeled kitchen features bright white cabinetry with contrasting dark granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a designer subway tile backsplash.
Town of Southbury Announces Director of Senior Services Position
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Director of Senior Services. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
Flanders Nature Center Provides Unique Educational Experiences for Area Youngsters
Local nonprofit Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust recently celebrated its largest Summer Camp and Academy season with record enrollment. Flanders was pleased to provide the highest amount of camp scholarships or “camperships” to date with 40 children able to attend camps and Academies at no cost. Due...
Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Opens in Stamford
Stamford, Connecticut - Terra Gaucha, Connecticut’s only authentic Churrascaria or Brazilian Steakhouse located at Stamford Town Center, 280 Tresser Blvd. in Stamford has announced a Grand Opening on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The new restaurant will occupy the former space of the Cheesecake Factory in the heart of downtown Stamford. This prime location is easily accessible with plenty of parking. A special introductory price for lunch and dinner will run through the end of October.
An Autumn Dinner to Remember, RVNAhealth Thanks Community and Impact Speaker Joe Pastore
On September 24th RVNAhealth hosted its annual Autumn Dinner at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. Friends, supporters, clients, and clinical staff came together to celebrate the agency’s work providing exceptional health and wellness care for individuals of all ages. Guest speaker, Joseph Pastore, shared his personal experience with...
Local Dunkin Donuts Donates to Support Homeless Shelter and Soup Kitchen in Milford
The newly renovated Dunkin Donuts on 214 Woodmont Road in Milford recently presented the Beth-El Center with a check for $5,000 as part of their grand re-opening event on September 8, 2022. Franchise owners Alex Dipietro and Margaret Bagueiro oversee five Dunkin Donuts locally, providing jobs and training, and have...
Support Chappaqua Merchants, Donate Candy for Trick-or-Treating!
Our merchants are always so incredibly generous when it comes to donating merchandise for fundraisers, sponsoring sport teams and so much more. Trick or treating in downtown is a wonderful community tradition but the cost of the candy for the merchants can average around $500!. So many people have asked...
Jump aboard Danbury Railway Museum's Pumpkin Patch Train!
All aboard "The Husking Bee" for the 2022 Pumpkin Patch Trains!. Our well-loved annual fall fundraiser is back, perfect for families with young kids. The short 20-minute round trip stops at our very own patch, where kids get to pick out their very own pumpkin and everyone gets to try some local apple cider and cookies. There are numerous photo ops and even a vintage tractor!
Leanne Budnick Explores Northeast During 'GEOFYRST' Trip
Leanne Budnick of Patterson, NY, was one of 16 students who took part in this year's GEOFYRST trip, an immersive outdoor experience for new SUNY Oneonta students. Pitching tents, cooking and camping under the starry night sky, jumping into swimming holes, hiking, and seeing the geology of the Adirondack Region first-hand? All in a day's work during GEOFYRST (Geologic Experience Outdoors: the First-Year Regional Summer Trip), a one-credit pre-semester fall course exploring New York and the Northeast. Budnick is studying Geology at SUNY Oneonta.
A Decade of Ushering at The Ridgefield Playhouse! Celebrate Alex Fischetti this Sunday!
This past Sunday, October 2 was a momentous day for Ridgefield Playhouse Executive Director Allison Stockel. “It was 10 years ago when Charles Grodin walked into my office at The Ridgefield Playhouse and introduced me to his pal Alex Fischetti. Alex was looking for work so I hired him as one of our ushers.”
Ridgefield Social Services and Ridgefield Library Provide Free Prescription Reviews for Medicare Recipients
Ridgefield Social Services and their team of CHOICES-certified Medicare counselors will once again be offering free prescription coverage reviews to Ridgefield residents at the Ridgefield Library. These free, one-on-one meetings will provide a confidential review of your prescription drug coverage, an explanation of benefits and general assistance to people with...
