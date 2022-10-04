Read full article on original website
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
Beckton offers insight into how Mickey Joseph has attacked things as Husker interim coach
As Sean Beckton says, he's been through it before. As a veteran of this business, yessir, he's been through coaching shakeups. Heck, just last year he was the lone full-time offensive assistant coaching holdover. So he brings some wisdom in talking about the change that has gone on in the...
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
New Oregon OL commit Bryce Boulton breaks down his decision
Palm Desert (Calif.) offensive lineman Bryce Boulton just announced he’ll play his college ball at Oregon. The public commitment has been a long time coming. He actually committed silently to the Ducks back in July when he visited for Oregon's big Saturday Night Live event. "I committed at that...
Ohio State availability report: Miyan Williams among 11 Buckeyes out vs. Michigan State
One week after his breakout and career performance against Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams will not take the field when No. 3 Ohio State takes on Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The redshirt sophomore was listed as "unavailable" when the Buckeyes released their status report hours before the team's first road trip of the season.
Friday (Night) Five: Nebraska gets it done in New Jersey
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The clock hadn’t quite turned to Saturday by the time Nebraska walked off the field victorious over Rutgers, so let’s run through a Friday Five with a quintet of thoughts from the Huskers 14-13 win over the Scarlet Knights. — For the second straight...
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Nebraska's win: 'It's just keep swinging, keep swinging'
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – It sure wasn't looking too hot for the Huskers at halftime. Shoot, all the way to the final snap in the victory formation, which was fumbled, there was stress involved. But Mickey Joseph's team ended up in the winner's circle, 14-13 over Rutgers on Friday night,...
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Pete Nance
Pete Nance is not Brady Manek or a Brady Manek replacement. That needs to be made clear. But what the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Northwestern transfer from Akron, Ohio brings to North Carolina is a different type of player who can provide some outside shooting for UNC as a stretch '4' or stretch '5,' but also maneuver down low in the post and facilitate for the Tar Heels. The fifth-year college player has seen his fair share of basketball. He arrived at UNC in June and by all accounts immersed himself seamlessly into the Carolina basketball program and onto a team with National Championship aspirations.
College basketball rankings: UNC, Kansas headline CBS Sports' top 15 jobs
College basketball's top jobs rarely come open, and when they do, there's usually an in-house candidate that was handpicked for the job. That was the case at Duke, North Carolina and Villanova when legendary coaches like Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Jay Wright stepped down. But which teams make up college basketball's best 15 jobs?
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman reveals rituals, pre-game meetings with referees
Heading into Saturday's matchup with No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has already encountered the ups and downs only college football can provide during his first season as head coach. The Fighting Irish (2-2) opened the season with a two-score loss to Ohio State and then suffered an embarrassing loss to Marshall in Week 2. However, Freeman's squad has seemingly righted the ship in recent weeks, rattling off two-straight wins against Cal and North Carolina.
Highly ranked Tennessee CB commitment ready to play on national TV
A highly ranked Tennessee commitment will get a chance to play in front of national TV audience Thursday night. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews and his team from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., are scheduled to play host to Zachary (La.) High School at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday on ESPNU.
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson speaks to GoPowercat after Maize's 52-51 win against Derby
After putting on a thrilling performance in 2021 with Derby fending off a Maize two-point try that would've won the game as time expired, few could've imagined the 2022 rematch could reach or exceed such a bar but it might have. With Kansas State's own Chris Klieman and Brian Anderson...
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Oklahoma State
Who: Texas Tech (3-2) vs. Oklahoma State (5-0) Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma. When: Saturday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. (CT) Media: FS1 (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio), fuboTV (stream) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Oklahoma State (12) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Oklahoma State (12-2, 7-2) Series...
Kentucky football 'preparing for Kaiya Sheron to start' at QB vs. South Carolina amid Will Levis' injury
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is a game-time decision for Saturday night's showdown against South Carolina, but the expectation is a foot injury to the 2023 NFL Draft prospect will keep him out of the Wildcats' pivotal home game, according to Pete Thamel. Levis is expected to dress out and go through pregame warmups, per Cats Pause, but his availability for the matchup is doubtful.
College football recruiting: USC landing ELijah Paige headlines list of Power Five commits
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top high school football players around the country are announcing their respective college decisions. During the week from October 1 through October 7, there were seven players in the 2023 class who committed to a Power Five college football program. The group of players who committed this week includes one four-star prospect that is ranked in the Top247.
Bama QB Bryce Young appears to be gametime decision for Ags, Tide
There isn't any doubt at this point that at least one team will be trotting out their backup quarterback when Texas A&M takes on Alabama from Tuscaloosa tonight at 7:00 pm on CBS. The Aggies' Max Johnson has been ruled out not only for this weekend but for at least multiple games going forward. That leaves the position in the hands of the starter coming out of fall camp, third year man Haynes King who came off of the bench when Johnson's throwing hand was injured against Mississippi State last week.
