Drought-resilient landscapes forum coming to Glendale

A presentation on drought resilient landscapes is coming up as part of the Glendale Water Services Department’s Green Living Series.

“Creating Drought Resilient Landscapes” will take place online in a Zoom forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The southwest, including Arizona, has been in a drought for more than 22 years. Is your landscape equipped to thrive in our dry climate? Increase the resiliency and health of your landscape, while saving time and water.

Jonathan Manning, certified arborist and local nurseryman, will share the tricks of the trade.

The series is presented through the water service department’s Conservation & Sustainable Living Division.

To attend you must register and include an email address, so that you can obtain the Zoom login information. There is limited participant capacity via Zoom.

Click here to register.

Call 623-930-3535, email oabu@glendaleaz.com, or visit glendaleaz.com/waterconservation for information.