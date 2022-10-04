ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Wades Into Herschel Walker Abortion Controversy

Donald Trump has—unsurprisingly—waded into the controversy surrounding The Daily Beast’s exclusive report on Monday that anti-abortion absolutist and GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker once paid for a girlfriend’s abortion . Walker, who was handpicked by Trump to run against incumbent Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, is “being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media, and obviously, the Democrats,” Trump complained in a statement posted Tuesday to his flailing social media platform, Truth Social. Ignoring the tsunami of credible accusations that have emerged against Walker from people such as his son, including claims that the former football great threatened to kill members of his own family, Trump said he believes Walker’s denials and claimed he has “heard many horrible things about” Warnock, without any evidence to back it up. “[When] you see the name Herschel Walker when voting, it will be very hard to resist,” the twice-impeached ex-president went on. “Don’t!”

TheDailyBeast

CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker’s Wife Reaches Out to His Abortion Accuser

Herschel Walker has maintained that he still doesn’t know the identity of the woman claiming she had an abortion after she and Walker got pregnant in 2009. But on Friday afternoon, the woman finally heard from a top Walker campaign surrogate: Julie Blanchard, the candidate’s wife.In a text message exchange shared with The Daily Beast, the woman—who says she later had a child with Walker against his wishes in 2012—told Blanchard it was “cruel” that Walker “continues to claim he doesn’t know me or the abortion he paid for.”“He brought all of this on himself when he decided to get...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down

President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism.“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during a speech in Maryland.Hours before the president took the podium at a Hagerstown auto plant to tout his economic policies, CNN reported that dozens of Republicans who initially opposed the billion-dollar infrastructure plan have since written letters to the administration requesting money from the bill.For instance, MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Fox News CEO’s Own Words Used Against Network in Election Lies Lawsuit

Immediately following Fox News’ pivotal 2020 election night call of Arizona for Joe Biden, the network’s CEO Suzanne Scott warned colleagues that “we can’t give the crazies an inch” as then-President Donald Trump tore into the conservative cable giant and some of the network’s stars publicly undermined the projection.Scott’s words are now being used against Fox News by voting software firm Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6-billion defamation lawsuit accusing the network of peddling election fraud claims, NPR reported on Thursday.In a court proceeding earlier this week, Dominion’s lawyer Justin Nelson revealed Scott’s remarks while arguing that his legal team...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker’s Latest Abortion Denial Still Makes No Sense

Herschel Walker’s story continues to make no sense.After The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Walker and an ex-girlfriend had an abortion in 2009, Walker said he had no idea who that woman could be.That prompted the woman to offer additional details about her relationship to Walker and why her accusation is so credible. She agreed to publicly disclose that she and Walker also had a child together.For most people, that would seem to make it difficult to continue with the defense that you don’t know who this woman could be—but not for Walker.Against all odds, he repeatedly said Thursday...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hill

As Mar-a-Lago case advances, Trump’s initial success could fade

Former President Trump’s battle against the Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of government records at Mar-a-Lago has now reached the highest court, but legal experts say he may not fare as well as his case is pushed before new judges. Trump scored an initial victory before a federal...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Loony MAGA Media Career of Top GOP Governor Pick Tudor Dixon

The years that Tudor Dixon spent hosting a daily show on the conservative TV network Real America’s Voice, she has said herself, prepared her for the job she is seeking now: governor of the state of Michigan.“I’ve been in the media, and I’ve been in the weeds on politics,” Dixon said recently, “getting to know exactly what’s happening with all of our federal issues, but also state issues.”Indeed, Dixon was frequently in the weeds during her media career—but in a very different way than she might have meant. And the show she described during her campaign as a “pretty standard...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ron DeSantis Knows Surviving in the GOP Means Never Playing Nice

If you want to know how to get ahead in today’s Republican politics, look no further than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.Whether it’s enacting a controversial policy or managing a natural disaster, DeSantis—in contrast to Donald Trump—is competent, disciplined, and effective. The only problem? That’s not what his fanbase is clamoring for. So he gives them plenty of culture war action, too.Consider his recent handling of Hurricane Ian as a prime example of how DeSantis walked this tightrope brilliantly.“What’s really striking to me, in part, about DeSantis’ response is that he is really leaning into the bureaucratic administrative bit of this,...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Justice Dept. Officials Think Donald Trump May Have More Docs: NYT

A top official at the Department of Justice communicated to Donald Trump’s attorneys that they don’t believe the former president has returned all the government records he held onto after leaving office, two sources told The New York Times on Thursday. It is unclear what action, if any, the department plans to take around further document retrieval following the outreach from senior official Jay Bratt, chief of the department’s counterintelligence and export-control section. It was also unclear what the department believes it has yet to recover after the Aug. 8 seizure of roughly 11,000 documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The Times reported that Bratt’s outreach sowed discord among Trump’s team, with some of his attorneys set on cooperating and others intent on resisting. The latter camp won the day, the Times reported. “The weaponized Department of Justice and the politicized FBI are spending millions and millions of American tax dollars to perpetuate witch hunt after witch hunt,” a Trump spokesperson told the newspaper.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Feds Nab Pastor Who Wore His Company’s Gear to Jan. 6 Riot

The FBI has arrested an Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and said elected officials “need to fear us.” William Dunfee, a 57-year-old pastor who was a business partner at Cross Investments LLC—where he got his identifying jacket—broke through a metal barricade and past police officers to reach the steps of the Capitol building, authorities said. “Mister police officers, we want you to understand something. We want you to understand something. We want Donald Trump and if Donald Trump is not coming, we are taking our house. We are taking our house,” Dunfee allegedly said. He’s been charged with disorderly conduct and acts of physical violence, among other charges. Perhaps his biggest crime, though, was his inability to remain incognito.Read it at NBC News
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

A Fascinating Detail in the Herschel Walker Saga

The Daily Beast reporter who broke the story of Herschel Walker paying for a girlfriend’s abortion has provided behind-the-scenes details and thoughts on the case.Politics reporter Roger Sollenberger pointed to the key detail in the cobweb of Walker stories to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast The New Abnormal: the woman behind the allegations.After The Daily Beast reported the details surrounding Walker and the girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the anti-abortion Georgia Senate candidate went on the defensive, denying the allegations and claiming he was unaware who that woman could be.Then Sollenberger says, as reported in a...
NFL
TheDailyBeast

Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Texted About Bloody Civil ‘War’ Before Jan. 6

Prosecutors say his messages show a plot to keep Trump in office.Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes talked openly of civil war in the weeks before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, prosecutors revealed on Friday.Rhodes and four other Oath Keepers are currently on trial for seditious conspiracy related to their alleged involvement in the Capitol breach. Authorities accuse the group of a plot to keep Donald Trump in office by preventing President Joe Biden’s victory from being certified. In text messages to allies, unveiled in court on Friday, Rhodes called on Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and mobilize the military...
U.S. POLITICS
