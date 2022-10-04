ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis Bizarrely Claims ‘Regime’ Media Wanted a Hurricane to Hit Tampa

By Josh Fiallo
 3 days ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bizarrely claimed this week that “regime” media wanted Hurricane Ian, which devastated Southwest Florida when it hit last week, to strike about 100 miles north in Tampa instead. “Quite frankly, you have national regime media that… wanted to see Tampa, because they thought that would be worse for Florida. That’s how these people think,” DeSantis told conservative outlet Florida’s Voice , without providing any evidence. He added: “They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda. And they don’t care what destruction’s in their wake.” Ian, which made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm, was initially expected to make landfall in Tampa Bay, an area that has triple the population of its southern neighbors and is infamously ill-prepared to handle any hurricane . But Ian’s path abruptly shifted south just before landfall, leaving Florida’s southwest coast, where nearly 100 are confirmed dead , in harm’s way.

Comments / 71

Mitchell McCandless
3d ago

He is just as nuts as trump. Hurricanes go where mother nature sends them. Blames everything that is bad on the left. Even the weather.

Reply
7
Peyton
3d ago

What an idiot. The media was just reporting what the National Hurricane Center published. If the media wanted the hurricane to hit Tampa, I guess that means all of the meteorologists at the NHC wanted it, too. 😂

Reply(2)
10
Jan Skibicki
3d ago

Ohhh, Ronnie is copying Donnie, talking and acting crazy, looking like a girl wearing white go go boots and Donnie wearing tons of makeup, spending hours on his hair and going to tanning beds. Both are two sissy girls.

Reply(4)
6
