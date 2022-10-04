Florida Mayor Busted for Allegedly Striking Man With Rake During Hurricane Cleanup

Brevard County Sheriff's Office

The mayor of a tiny Florida beach town was briefly behind bars on Friday after he allegedly struck a man in the face with a rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup, an arrest report obtained by WTSP 10 says. David Berkman, mayor of Indialantic on Florida’s Atlantic coast, was arrested Friday after he supposedly “went out of his way” to approach a man and decked him in the face with the plastic end of a leaf rake, the report said. The alleged assault was caught on camera, the report said, with the victim claiming he began recording after the mayor made comments about “kicking his ass.” Berkman, 59, was taken into custody but quickly posted a bail of $500 two hours after he was processed . He faces a battery charge and has a scheduled court date on Halloween.

