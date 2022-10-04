Trump Fundraises Off New $475M Lawsuit Filed Against CNN

Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump began fundraising off his newly filed lawsuit against CNN shortly after it hit the docket on Monday. In a Tuesday morning email, Trump wrote that it was “true” he was filing suit. “I am SUING the Corrupt News Network (CNN) for DEFAMING and SLANDERING my name,” he wrote. “They’ve called me a LIAR, and so far, I’ve been proven RIGHT about EVERYTHING. Remember, when they come after ME, they are really coming after YOU.” He continued: “I’m calling on YOU to rush in a donation of ANY AMOUNT RIGHT NOW to make a statement that you PROUDLY stand with me. I’VE ACTIVATED A SHORT-TERM 9X-IMPACT ON ALL GIFTS!” Neither a Trump spokesperson nor a CNN representative returned The Daily Beast’s requests for comment. Even before the lawsuit was filed, Trump begged his supporters to contribute with the hopes of raking in cash. The $475 million suit alleges that CNN has “for years” promulgated misleading information about him.