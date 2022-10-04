ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Fundraises Off New $475M Lawsuit Filed Against CNN

By Zachary Petrizzo
 3 days ago
Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump began fundraising off his newly filed lawsuit against CNN shortly after it hit the docket on Monday. In a Tuesday morning email, Trump wrote that it was “true” he was filing suit. “I am SUING the Corrupt News Network (CNN) for DEFAMING and SLANDERING my name,” he wrote. “They’ve called me a LIAR, and so far, I’ve been proven RIGHT about EVERYTHING. Remember, when they come after ME, they are really coming after YOU.” He continued: “I’m calling on YOU to rush in a donation of ANY AMOUNT RIGHT NOW to make a statement that you PROUDLY stand with me. I’VE ACTIVATED A SHORT-TERM 9X-IMPACT ON ALL GIFTS!” Neither a Trump spokesperson nor a CNN representative returned The Daily Beast’s requests for comment. Even before the lawsuit was filed, Trump begged his supporters to contribute with the hopes of raking in cash. The $475 million suit alleges that CNN has “for years” promulgated misleading information about him.

DR for me
1d ago

Another donation for the Donald. What a grifter. It’s free money. Can’t bekeive people are such suckers!!

13
Marsha Wiggins
1d ago

There's a sucker born every minute. It is sad this guy is grifting a living from his cult followers. He will be about 80 in 2024 if he doesn't die first. Not much longer to bamboozle his cult base so they need to donate to the old wrinkled man now.

6
Julie Bennett
2d ago

Of course he did! Probably why he filed it in the first place. You actually need a character to defame it.

10
ELECTIONS
