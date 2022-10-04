ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

MIAMI, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Chris Olave and Jaylen Waddle are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ej3ea_0iLjXOr400
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle ranks No. 16 at the position in targets per game through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers.

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 4. Mike Evans , Davante Adams , Ja'Marr Chase and A.J. Brown also are in my Top 5.

Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, Mike Williams , Marquise Brown and Justin Jefferson are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

Marquise Brown

Brown is a Top 10 fantasy football wide receiver, on a points-per-game basis. The Arizona Cardinals pass catcher trails only Kupp and Adams in targets, with 45 through four games.

Brown went off for six catches for 88 yards and a score in Week 4. He also caught 14 passes for 140 yards in Week 3.

Look for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to target Brown at least 10 times again this week when they face the Philadelphia Eagles . The Eagles allowed the second-most targets to wide receivers through four weeks. I also expect this game to be a shootout, with Murray scrambling out of the pocket for big plays with an eye on Brown.

The Cardinals wide receiver is my No. 9 option and should stay in lineups until he proves he isn't a worthy starter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13w9Xr_0iLjXOr400
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (L) is one of the most-explosive rookie playmakers so far this season. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI.

Chris Olave

Olave is my No. 11 option for Week 5. The rookie continues to provide WR1 production despite inconsistency from New Orleans Saints quarterbacks.

Olave scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4. He logged 147 yards on nine catches in Week 3. The explosive pass catcher should see continued involvement in the Saints offense for the rest of the season.

He is inside the Top 20 among wide receivers in fantasy points per game through four weeks. This week, the Saints will battle the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks allowed 378 yards and four touchdowns from Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff last week.

Look for either Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton to be productive this week, regardless of who starts at quarterback for the Saints. Either veteran quarterback is capable of totaling at least 200 passing yards and finding the end zone twice, using Olave as their top target.

Start the rookie as a low-end WR1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZH1L_0iLjXOr400
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is a Top 10 fantasy football option so far this season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Jaylen Waddle

Waddle is my No. 14 option for Week 5 and is higher than teammate Tyreek Hill in my weekly wide receiver rankings. Hill leads the Miami Dolphins with 10.8 targets per game this season, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Waddle isn't far behind, with 8.8 looks per game.

Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Dolphins this week as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol. Most of Hill's great play this season has come with Tagovailoa at quarterback. I expect Bridgewater to run a little more conservative of an offense, allowing Hill and Waddle to catch short passes and exploit defenses with runs after the catch.

Waddle ranks inside the Top 10 among wide receivers for fantasy points per game. He outscored Hill in two of his four starts this season. Look for the Dolphins playmaker to total at least 10 targets, with eight catches for 80 yards and a score Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Waddle can be plugged in as a WR1 or WR2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WsUPI_0iLjXOr400
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup scored in his 2022 debut last week against the Washington Commanders. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Michael Gallup

Gallup made his 2022 debut in Week 4 and totaled two catches for 24 yards and a score. This week, the Dallas Cowboys will battle the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers through four weeks. I also expect the Rams to line up star cornerback Jalen Ramsey on CeeDee Lamb for most of this game, which should result in more targets for Gallup.

Look for the Rams and Cowboys to air it out Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Gallup should eclipse 75 receiving yards and has a great chance to find the end zone for the second consecutive game.

The Cowboys wide receiver was one of my top waiver-wire targets and is my No. 17 option for Week 5.

Josh Reynolds

Reynolds also was one of my top waiver-wire targets for Week 5. The Lions pass catcher was a Top 12 fantasy football option in Week 4, when he received increased work due to fellow wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's injury absence.

He should continue to get work even if St. Brown returns to the lineup.

Reynolds totaled 96 yards in Week 3 and turned in an 81-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 4. I expect similar statistics this week against the New England Patriots, who just allowed 116 yards to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Reynolds is my No. 29 play for Week 5 and can be plugged in as a WR3.

Week 5 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. PIT

2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

3. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at KC

4. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

5. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at ARI

6. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. DAL

7. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at CAR

8. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at CLE

9. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. PHI

10. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI

11. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. SEA

12. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

13. Adam Thielen , Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI

14. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

15. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at NO

16. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. LAC

17. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at LAR

18. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

19. Courtland Sutton , Denver Broncos vs. IND

20. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at JAX

21. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at TB

22. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

23. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU

24. Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans at WAS

25. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. PIT

26. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

27. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at LAR

28. Tyler Lockett , Seattle Seahawks at NO

29. Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions at NE

30. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders vs. TEN

31. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers vs. NYG

32. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at ARI

33. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. SF

34. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. MIA

35. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. IND

36. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at DEN

37. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. NYG

38. DeVante Parker , New England Patriots vs. DET

39. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. TEN

40. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at CAR

41. Tyler Boyd , Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

42. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills vs. PIT

43. Richie James, New York Giants at GB

44. Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs. MIA

45. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF

46. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals vs. PHI

47. Allen Robinson , Los Angeles Rams vs. DAL

48. Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

49. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers at CLE

50. Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss

Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Rams#Jets#American Football#Sports#Chase#The Arizona Cardinals#Kupp
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Raiders Announce Legendary Franchise Player Has Died

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

Report: Broncos Star Suffered Broken Leg Last Night

As if losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the way that they did wasn't bad enough, the Denver Broncos lost one of their most important players to a serious injury that could cost him most of the remaining season - if not all of it. Broncos All-Pro left tackle Garett...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
msn.com

NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season

It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
460K+
Followers
65K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy