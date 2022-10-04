Man reunites with friend who stayed on Pine Island during Hurricane Ian

MATLACHA, Fla. — One man had an emotional reunion from a distance with a friend who weathered Hurricane Ian on Pine Island.

Dewey Tackett recently moved to St. Pete from Pine Island. He was filled with anxiety watching the storm’s path on TV, knowing his friend chose to shelter in place.

He said, “I kept reaching out and communicating with her, but it was pretty hard. The service was sporadic.”

Hours after the near-Category 5 hurricane passed through Southwest Florida, Tackett didn’t think twice to get into his car and head south to check on her.

He was teary-eyed when he got a first glance at what was left of Matlacha.

“It was different. It wasn’t your typical tourist attraction. It was something that you felt was true blue and honest, pure,” Tackett said.

The stretch of Pine Island Road running through the fishing community was crumbled, sinking into the water. Tackett was supposed to meet her halfway.

“She’s walking across the bridge behind me right now. I was trying to get her a generator, something to take back with her. But that won’t happen, I guess,” he said.

Instead, Tackett called Tammy and waved. It was all he needed to feel okay, knowing she was okay.

Right now, FDOT crews are working to make repairs to the damaged road and bridge. Pine Island should be accessible by car on Saturday, Oct. 8.