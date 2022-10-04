Read full article on original website
Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?
Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
Lubbock, Let’s Make 2022 the Biggest Pumpkin Trail Ever
Long ago, before my time at the radio, I worked for the Garden & Arts Center (4215 University Ave), an amazing and lovely facility run by the City of Lubbock that hosts art classes, events and weddings. It was during my time there that we had the first Pumpkin Trail ever.
Apparently, Lubbock, Texas Is a Great Place to Retire…If You’re Broke
I read one of those fluffy top 5 articles, but it actually it made me really sad. It's called the Best 5 Southern Cities to Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month. I feel the same way I did after I watched Bridge to Terabithia, thinking it would be a fun movie to watch with kids. Spoiler: it's not very fun at all.
Gallery: The Tallest Building In Lubbock Has Some Pretty Cool Apartments
I've been on the search for a new place to live in Lubbock. I recently realized that it was kind of stupid to pay for a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom rental home when it's pretty much just me and a couple of cats. I'd like to eventually buy a house, and throwing away money on a big rental isn't getting me there any faster.
Toasted Yolk Sets Grand Opening in Lubbock at Old Panera Bread Location
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
6 Lubbock Breweries That Brew Their Own Fall-Inspired Beers
It's October, which is my favorite month of the whole entire year. You'd think that this was my birthday month, but it's spooky season. That also means it's time for Oktoberfest. In Lubbock, we don't celebrate two weeks like they do in Germany, but we do have lots of fun...
1 dog, 1 cat deceased in house fire in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of 36th Street on Thursday. LFR said one cat and one dog were lost in the fire.
‘I can depend on myself,’ West Texas felon puts past in the rearview mirror and searches for a career
Many who’ve just gotten out of prison struggle to find a job. Johnny Rey was just 17 years old when he was accused and later convicted of murder. He decided to use his time wisely in jail, getting his GED.
Lubbock’s REAL Haunted House Has Been Sold
Did you know there's a real haunted house in Lubbock?. When you're leaving Lubbock on Woodrow Road, have you ever noticed a really nice house off to the right by itself? Its located at 512 Woodrow Road. It's been there for a long time, but we've never seen anyone actually living there.
A Reflection On the Lubbock Fire Next Door
I'm sure most of Lubbock has heard about the two-alarm fire that happened at the Boulder Creek Apartments Monday (October 3rd, 2022). What you may not know is that these apartments are directly next to the radio station. We were never in any peril whatsoever here at the station, but...
New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling
The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
An Open Letter to Irresponsible Lubbock Neighbors
No matter where you live, unless you buy a massive piece of property in the middle of nowhere, you'll have neighbors. Having neighbors can be a great thing that makes you lifelong friends, or it can lead to you meeting your new mortal enemies. Unfortunately, most people have some sort...
This Is Your Sign to Adopt Another Pet From the Lubbock Animal Shelter
If you've been on the fence about whether or not you can handle another pet, consider this is your sign. You totally can! The Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is full of wonderful pets that would love to join the party at your house. I have an 11-year-old cat...
Owner of Aqua Kingz in Lubbock Arrested for Theft Out of Denton County
The owner of Aqua Kingz, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock, was arrested on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 for theft. KAMC News reports that 37-year-old Roderick Jeffrey was arrested for theft between $2,500 and $30,000. The charge came from Denton County. The business was actually accused of taking...
13 Things That Banner Over Lubbock Could’ve Said
I can't believe this was ever a thing. A week ago, someone decided to fly a banner on the back of a plane over Jones AT&T Stadium during the Texas Tech-Texas game. It was either a very poorly designed banner, or many people didn't get to take proper note of what it said.
Lubbock Restaurant Offers a Limited-Time Pennywise Cocktail
Calling all Halloween lovers in Lubbock, this new cocktail is for you. I heard the awesome news that a local restaurant was offering a limited-time cocktail so I had to check it out for you guys. I'm happy to say it lives up to the hype. If you're looking for...
Two Kitchens, a Closet Sink + More in This Unexpected Lubbock Home [Photos]
When you think of extravagant Lubbock homes, many of us first think of all the houses located in the southern part of town. All of the new builds have modern twists and expensive touches. While there are plenty of those home in that part of town, there are also some...
Lubbock’s 14th Annual Pumpkin Trail Needs the Public’s Help
The 14th annual Pumpkin Trail will be collecting pumpkins later during the month of October. The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation, Lubbock Memorial Arboretum, and the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center is asking the public to help by donating already carved pumpkins. Those pumpkins will help light up...
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
A Salute To The Greatest Rock Fans In Texas
You guys are kind of special. I'm just dying here knowing that Dallas/Fort Worth couldn't figure out a way to support a rock station. At one time there were three or four variants, and the only thing left is an older classic rock. Lubbock, on the other hand, not only...
