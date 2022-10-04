The transportation, manufacturing, distribution and society in general dodged a big bullet recently when a massive rail strike in the United States was avoided. We are not out of the woods yet, there is more negotiating that needs to be done to get a long-term agreement in place to keep rail cars moving. But, for now, trains are running. This is just the latest example of the unsteadiness that has come to define today’s global supply chain.

