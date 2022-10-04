Read full article on original website
foodlogistics.com
How Standardizing the Supply Chain Could Improve Bottom Lines
Supply chains had been straining to meet increasingly complex industry and consumer needs even before the COVID-19 pandemic – the last three years only exposed and exacerbated the challenges. Material shortages, manufacturing interruptions, volatile markets and rapidly changing consumer demands all converged and magnified existing struggles. Imbalances between supply...
foodlogistics.com
How Railroad Strike Sheds Light on the Importance of Contingency Planning
The transportation, manufacturing, distribution and society in general dodged a big bullet recently when a massive rail strike in the United States was avoided. We are not out of the woods yet, there is more negotiating that needs to be done to get a long-term agreement in place to keep rail cars moving. But, for now, trains are running. This is just the latest example of the unsteadiness that has come to define today’s global supply chain.
