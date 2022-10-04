Centralia man charged with sexual assault in Centralia out on similar case last year in Washington County

Dominic Voegele dominated the game as Columbia became playoff eligible knocking off Salem 44-7 in Columbia. Voegele finished with 6 total touchdowns. He ran 5 times for 129 yards and 3 scores, and as quarterback he was an efficient 7-of-10 for 171 yards and 3 more scores. He also kicked the extra points for the Eagles as they were building a 37-0 halftime lead. An early touchdown in the 3rd quarter ran the clock for the rest of the game. Same Greene was harassed all night long as the junior was sacked 4 times. He finished 5-of-10 through the air for 24 yards and a pick. Kannon King scored Salem’s lone touchdown late in the 4th. Kason Sullens carried it 12 times for 41 yards as King went for 60 yards on 8 carries. The Cats fall to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the Cahokia as they play their conference finale next week at home against Freeburg as the Wildcats celebrate homecoming.

SALEM, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO