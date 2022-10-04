Centralia man charged with sexual assault in Centralia out on similar case last year in Washington County

Read full article on original website
Spokane, Washington man banned from Marion County as part of public indecency sentence
A 47-year-old Spokane, Washington man has been ordered not to come back to Marion County as part of his plea on a public indecency charge. Christopher Barker admitted to exposing himself in the campground area of Forbes State Park near Omega in a Thursday court hearing. He was also placed on two years conditional discharge and given credit for the 32 days he has spent in the Marion County Jail since his arrest. Barker will also have to pay a $900 fine and court costs.
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
Salem man pleads guilty to possession of meth
A 37-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Joshua Gibler of Selmaville Road was placed on 30 months probation and ordered to undergo a drug evaluation, treatment and abstain. Gibler was arrested on the charged January 2nd, 2022.
Bond reduced for Salem woman charged with murder of her boyfriend
Judge Mark Stedelin has lowered the bond for 29-year-old Christina Bartley of North Broadway in Salem. She is charged with the April 2021 first-degree murder of her boyfriend Wesley Bivens at the home they shared at the time on Miles Lane southwest of Salem. During a Wednesday morning bond reduction...
Centralia man caught up in senior fraud case
The US Attorney has announced an effort to combat fraud against seniors in Southern Illinois and several recent convictions including a Centralia man. 64-year-old Danny Vaughn entered the plea agreement last week to a fraud charge. It was one of 15 charges included in a June 2020 indictment. The rest were dropped. Vaughn is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18th.
Marion County reporting another COVID-19 related death
The Marion County Health Department is saddened to announce the death of a man in his 80s who was positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death. In the weekly COVID update, Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow said the man was not a long-term resident, was vaccinated but not up to date, and was hospitalized at the time of his death.
Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
2022 10/09 – Joyce ‘Nanny’ Weed
Joyce “Nanny” Weed, 89, of Centralia, entered Heaven’s Gates on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born July 9, 1933, in Mayfield, Kentucky, the daughter of Vernie Gregory and Gay (Crider) Gregory. Joyce is survived by her daughter: Gayla Tippit of Centralia; two...
2022 10/09 – Shelby Pollard Lowery
Shelby Pollard Lowery, age 84 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Doctors Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem. Shelby was born on December 26, 1937, in Marion County, the daughter of Buran and Delores (Burkett) Fogerson. She married Richard Pollard and they later divorced, she then married William Lowery and who preceded her in death.
Jefferson Fire implements burn ban
The Jefferson County Fire Protection District has implemented a burn ban through at least October 11th. Fire officials say the extremely dry weather has resulted in brush fires getting out of control in other nearby counties and they want to avoid the problem in their fire district. The burn bans...
2022 10/10 – Daryl Hourselt
Daryl Hourselt, 61, of Salem, Illinois passed away on October 6, 2022, at Odin Care. Born August 14, 1961, in Carmel, California, he was the son of Ray and Irene (Jourdan) Hourselt who proceeds him in death. Daryl chose Simple Cremation with no public visitation or service. Memorials may be...
Cats Fall At Columbia, Host Freeburg For Homecoming Next Week
Dominic Voegele dominated the game as Columbia became playoff eligible knocking off Salem 44-7 in Columbia. Voegele finished with 6 total touchdowns. He ran 5 times for 129 yards and 3 scores, and as quarterback he was an efficient 7-of-10 for 171 yards and 3 more scores. He also kicked the extra points for the Eagles as they were building a 37-0 halftime lead. An early touchdown in the 3rd quarter ran the clock for the rest of the game. Same Greene was harassed all night long as the junior was sacked 4 times. He finished 5-of-10 through the air for 24 yards and a pick. Kannon King scored Salem’s lone touchdown late in the 4th. Kason Sullens carried it 12 times for 41 yards as King went for 60 yards on 8 carries. The Cats fall to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the Cahokia as they play their conference finale next week at home against Freeburg as the Wildcats celebrate homecoming.
US 50 half-mile east of Huey Road closed until next Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation says US 50 a half-mile east of Huey Road in Clinton County will be closed to all traffic through Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. A detour directing motorists to Illinois 161 via Illinois 127 or US 50 will be posted. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to construction signage and watch for changing conditions, obey the posted speed limits, and refrain from using mobile devices.
Lady Cats Tennis Knocks Off Centralia
The Salem Lady Wildcats tennis team beat Centralia on Thursday afternoon 6-3. Winning in singles for Salem was Kaley Blomberg at #1 singles, Amaziah Winchester in #2 and Savanna Davis in #3 along with Gracy Alli and Molly Walker at #5 and #6. The lone Salem doubles win came from the team of Blomberg and Alli.
IHSA State Golf Finals Start Today
The IHSA State Golf Finals will begin today. In 2a boys, Salem’s Jairen Stroud will compete as an individual after tying for 1st at the Waterloo Sectional earlier in the week. He will compete at Weibring Golf Club in Normal. Also individually competing will be Jacob Hall of Columbia and Olney’s Ayden Nealis and Alex Nealis. Benton, Mattoon and Chatham Glenwood were the teams that advanced from Waterloo.
Wildcats Head To Columbia For Final Road Game Of Season
The Salem Wildcats are back on the road at 1-5 on the season, 0-3 in the Cahokia as they travel to Columbia. The Cats have never beat the Eagles, so they will be playing for history as Columbia enters at 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in the League after having their 4-game winning streak snapped last week at Wood River. Game time at 7 on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
Centralia Celebrates Manufacturing Month
The Centralia Chamber of Commerce, the City of Centralia, and Kaskaskia College combined efforts Thursday night to celebrate Manufacturing Month and to emphasize the need for more workers in the heavy industrial trades. The event was held at Kaskaskia College’s Crisp Technology Center where the college’s training classes were on display.
Salem Community High School names SAR and DAR award winners for 2022-23
Salem Community High School has named this year’s son and daughter of the American Revolution award winners. The SAR winner is Rex Brashear, the son of Wade and Michelle Brashear of Iuka. The DAR winner is Autumn Butts, the daughter of Chad and Victoria Butts of Iuka. The winners...
Jr High SIJHSAA Baseball & Softball State Champs Crowned
The middle school baseball and softball season in SIJHSAA finished up yesterday with the state trophy games. In Class L baseball at Centralia, Harrisburg finished their dominant run at the tournament with a 14-6 win over O’Fallon Fulton to win the title. DuQuoin knocked off Millstadt 9-4 in the 3rd place game.
Salem Falls To Columbia, SC Beats Neoga – Prep Volleyball
The Salem Lady Cats volleyball team dropped to 8-13 on the season as they dropped a Cahokia matchup to league leading Columbia 14-25, 11-25. The Lady Eagles improved to 20-9 on the season and 8-0 in the Cahokia Conference. Salem freshmen lost in 2 (12-21, 16-21) to fall to 8-4. The JV lost in 2 as well to fall to 8-7 (20-25, 22-25).
