'No free lunch:' West Virginia Association of Counties members warned about Amendment 2 impacts

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice held has announced a new statewide initiative to stock bobwhite quail at wildlife management areas across West Virginia. Through the governor’s Quail Stocking Initiative, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) will stock over 20,000 birds at wildlife management areas (WMA) across the state. To date, the DNR has already stocked over 12,000 bobwhite quail, and it will continue stocking from August through October, weather and habitat conditions permitting.

ANIMALS ・ 19 HOURS AGO