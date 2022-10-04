'No free lunch:' West Virginia Association of Counties members warned about Amendment 2 impacts

Read full article on original website
WVNews
W.Va. to stock Bobwhite Quail
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice held has announced a new statewide initiative to stock bobwhite quail at wildlife management areas across West Virginia. Through the governor’s Quail Stocking Initiative, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) will stock over 20,000 birds at wildlife management areas (WMA) across the state. To date, the DNR has already stocked over 12,000 bobwhite quail, and it will continue stocking from August through October, weather and habitat conditions permitting.
WVNews
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security releases school safety initiative
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday released its new school safety initiative. Announcing the report’s release during Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 press briefing, Rob Cunningham, deputy cabinet secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, emphasized that the effort’s primary focus will be on the prevention of violence at schools.
WVNews
Pathways to Aviation fuels student interest on land, in sky
GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s remnants grounded a portion of 2022 Wings & Wheels, but youthful interest in aviation took flight at Delaware Coastal Airport. Approximately 70 students from about a half dozen schools in Delaware and Maryland participated in Wings & Wheels’ Pathway to Aviation, an informational/educational program presented by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Aviation Museum.
WVNews
North Carolina business owner enters guilty plea in West Virginia federal court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A North Carolina business owner pleaded guilty to lying to the United States Department of Agriculture regarding the Nicholas County coal he pledged as collateral for a $9 million USDA-backed business loan. According to court documents and statements made in court, Michael James Peters,...
WVNews
AccuWeather forecasters predict mild winter for West Virginia
CLARKSBURG — A team of veteran long-range forecasters at the AccuWeather Global Weather Center is predicting a mild winter in West Virginia — and perhaps a disappointing season in the state for skiers looking for natural snow. The forecasters predict lower-than-normal snowfall and higher-than-normal temperatures throughout the Mountain...
WVNews
Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'
EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow...
WVNews
Cloudy crystal ball
I’d be foolish to pretend like I know what’s best on the Amendment 2 ballot issue, which would authorize the West Virginia Legislature to be able to change Article X of the state Constitution to exempt tangible personal property used for business activities and the tax on motor vehicles from state property taxes.
WVNews
Fall turkey season opens Saturday, Oct. 8
FARMINGTON — West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey is scheduled to open Saturday, Oct. 8. Fall turkey season will be open Oct. 8-16 in all 55 counties. The season will be open an additional week in seven counties, from Oct. 24-30, and for three additional weeks in 14 counties, from Oct. 24-Nov. 13.
WVNews
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
