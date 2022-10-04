Read full article on original website
JCFollower356
3d ago
Dang. That is truly messed up! I hope the owner is fully better soon. With a compromised immune system due to Crohn's, it could have been a slower and longer recovery. That illness runs in my family and several of my family members have it. It's a horrible sickness to have. I can't imagine what she said or did to her dog before her nap. Chiuahuahs feelings can get hurt very easily becauase they are very loyal to their owners and bond very well, but if you hurt them, no telling how they'd react. Two of my neighbors had Chiuahuahs. ❤😘🐾
Reply
5
Related
Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out
When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old
Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
KIDS・
ohmymag.co.uk
Man finds a hidden letter after his wife’s death that turned his life upside down
Losing your partner can be heartbreaking and it is even harder to move on with your life without them in it anymore, especially if you have been together for a long time. This is what 81-year-old Tony Trapani experienced when his wife of 50 years passed away. While clearing out her cabinet drawers he stumbled upon a letter that would change his life forever.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy
Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him
People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
PETS・
My baby nearly died after life-saver nurse spotted ‘something strange’ in her scan picture
PREGNANCY is a rollercoaster - with baby scans being up there with one of the most emotional parts of carrying a child. But one mum will never forget the 20-week scan she had with her little girl. Natalie Robinson wasn’t initially concerned when a nurse struggled to take clear pictures...
ohmymag.co.uk
This brutally attacked cat was ‘left in excruciating pain’ after its owner poured boiling water on it
7-year-old Shadow wasn’t expected to survive after his cruel owner poured boiling water all over his body and left him with severe untreated burns and ‘in excruciating pain’ for days. But thanks to the RSPCA’s persistence, the animal was rescued and nursed back to life. ‘In...
I’m a doctor – why you should never brush your teeth AFTER you wash your face
MANY people have their morning and evening routines down, but a doctor has revealed why you should never brush your teeth after washing your face. Dermatologist Dr Lindsey, who posts under @dermguru, uploaded a video explaining you can “destroy” your skin if you do them in the wrong order.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog saw her friend starve to death and managed to find a happy ending
This pup was the lucky one of two dogsfound suffering in filthy conditions. Unlike her canine companion who starved to death right in front of her, Bessie survived and was able to overcome her trauma. A new dog now, she is happy in a wonderful home with loving owners. Rescued...
PETS・
KDRV
Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
Tragedy as mum collapsed and died just hours after five-month-old son passed away
A mum tragically collapsed and died just hours after her five-month-old son suddenly passed away. Viktorija Mardosiene, 32, passed away on 9 August after her son, Kevin Dugutis, died in the early hours of that morning after suddenly becoming unwell. While the baby was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital...
U.K.・
Six-week-old baby girl died after being found stuck between sofa and wall by devastated dad, inquest hears
A SIX-WEEK-OLD baby girl has died after being found stuck between a sofa and a wall by her devastated dad, an inquest has heard. Cassidy Blossom Oakley was sadly found unresponsive on the floor after the tragic accident which left her trapped in September last year. The hearing heard how...
ohmymag.co.uk
Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park
A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
A 37-year-old woman took herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Within weeks, she died of liver failure.
A 37-year-old in the UK died after taking herbal supplements, according to a coroner report. The coroner said an Ayurvedic practitioner prescribed the woman herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Doctors are calling for greater regulation of supplement use.
A man went to hospital with stomach pain. He died eight hours later after doctors found a huge fish bone had pierced his guts.
A man died after an almost inch-long fish bone got lodged in his small intestine and caused an infection, according to a report. The unnamed 61-year-old farmer had experienced worseningtummy pain and an expanded abdomen, vomiting, and constipation for three days before he went to an emergency room in Mannar in northern Sri Lanka.
Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs
A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
A Woman was Left with “holes in her eyes” after an accident while she was enjoying a holiday in Greece
Nicky suffered a terrible eye injury while windsurfing in Greece(Image: Nicky Shipp) Nicky Shipp was on holiday in Greece when an accident turned her vacation into a nightmare. She had been windsurfing when she fell into the water and hit her head, ripping two holes in her right eye.
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
Upworthy
Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery
The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
Upworthy
Groom walks off before kissing the bride to do wholesome routine that leaves her smiling ear-to-ear
When the words "you may now kiss the bride" are finally uttered by the officiant, most couples almost immediately go in for the kiss that would seal them in matrimonial bliss. Jess and Oleg Maretskiy, however, aren't most couples. A video of the newlyweds' first kiss as husband and wife is going viral on social media for the unconventional twist planned by the groom and his groomsmen. Shared by Jess on her TikTok account—where she goes by the username @jes.maretskiy—the clip has been viewed more than 12.6 million times since being uploaded earlier this month.
Comments / 28