ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 28

JCFollower356
3d ago

Dang. That is truly messed up! I hope the owner is fully better soon. With a compromised immune system due to Crohn's, it could have been a slower and longer recovery. That illness runs in my family and several of my family members have it. It's a horrible sickness to have. I can't imagine what she said or did to her dog before her nap. Chiuahuahs feelings can get hurt very easily becauase they are very loyal to their owners and bond very well, but if you hurt them, no telling how they'd react. Two of my neighbors had Chiuahuahs. ❤😘🐾

Reply
5
Related
Aabha Gopan

Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old

Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dehydration#Dogs Trust#Disease#Uk#British#New York Post
Upworthy

Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him

People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
KDRV

Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
ohmymag.co.uk

Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park

A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs

A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery

The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
HEALTH
Upworthy

Groom walks off before kissing the bride to do wholesome routine that leaves her smiling ear-to-ear

When the words "you may now kiss the bride" are finally uttered by the officiant, most couples almost immediately go in for the kiss that would seal them in matrimonial bliss. Jess and Oleg Maretskiy, however, aren't most couples. A video of the newlyweds' first kiss as husband and wife is going viral on social media for the unconventional twist planned by the groom and his groomsmen. Shared by Jess on her TikTok account—where she goes by the username @jes.maretskiy—the clip has been viewed more than 12.6 million times since being uploaded earlier this month.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy