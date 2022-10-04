PELHAM – The Panther returned home to Pelham for the first time in three weeks to take on the Benjamin Russell Wildcats for a Thursday game on Oct. 6. Pelham secured their latest victory by defeating the Wildcats 30-20. “We got to keep the momentum up,” Pelham head coach Mike Vickery said about Pelham’s latest victory. “We played good on defense, we’re still gonna work on progressing offensively after losing Darius Copeland. We’re just going to try to build on it, we can wait and enjoy this one. Benjamin Russell and those kids played their tails off.”

PELHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO