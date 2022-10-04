Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Public Library holds first ever open mic poetry event
PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library let the art of poetry flow for its debut open mic poetry event. The open mic night was held on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. Jamil Glenn hosted the event and said he encouraged artists in the Shelby County area to support local artists.
Shelby Reporter
Local businesses awarded in TSCC Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards
COLUMBIANA – Thirty tourism and recreation businesses operating in and around Shelby County were recognized during the 2022 Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards Luncheon held at the Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana. The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster introduces new Festival of Trees event
ALABASTER – A new event added to the city of Alabaster’s Christmas lineup will include The Festival of Trees beginning Dec. 2 and ending Jan. 2. City Human Resources Director Tracy Worley said she was challenged by Community Program Manager Morgan Lawley, Kristie Ellis and Councilman Jamie Cole to brainstorm ideas to expand the city’s Christmas lighting ceremony of the iconic water tower.
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16. -Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Swiss pocket knife was confiscated. Sept. 10. -Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for Sept. 6 through Sept. 26
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 6-26: -Jaime Denise Dearman, of Birmingham, and Kip Lee Dearman, of Pelham. -Catherine Abigail Lovoy, of Calera, and Patrick Joseph Lovoy, of Maylene. -Sarah Gentry Otwell, of Helena, and Franklin Dixon Otwell, III, of Montevallo. -Austin Hunter Plata-Becerril, of...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea Village Fall Festival returns for a second year
CHELSEA – The Chelsea Village Fall Festival returns this month for its second year. The festival will be held this year on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be located at the Chelsea Village Shopping Center on 10699 Old Hwy 280, Chelsea. The event...
Shelby Reporter
First Black female Winter Olympic gold medalist to speak at UM lecture series
MONTEVALLO – Vonetta Flowers, the first Black woman in history to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics, will be a guest lecturer during the upcoming Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. Lecture Series at the University of Montevallo. The lecture will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4:30...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson Intermediate School receives $10,000 grant toward PE equipment from BCBS
ALABASTER — Thompson Intermediate School was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield for the company’s Be Healthy School Grant Program. Since 2012, Blue Cross Blue Shield has awarded more than $2.5 million in 284 Be Healthy School Grants across 64 counties in Alabama, impacting more than 134,000 students.
Shelby Reporter
National Night Out returns for 2022
NORTH SHELBY – Residents had an opportunity to put a face to a badge during this year’s National Night Out at Heardmont Park. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, residents gathered at Heardmont Park from 6-8 p.m. to celebrate National Night Out, and get a chance to enjoy festivities while meeting local first responders.
Shelby Reporter
Hwy 261 set for widening project
PELHAM – Pelham City Council first approved a funding agreement between multiple Shelby County cities and the Alabama Department of Transportation in a project entitled the Highway 261 Widening Project at a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 of 2022. This agreement goes between Pelham, Helena, Hoover and the...
Shelby Reporter
Bibb shuts down Montevallo, 46-0
MONTEVALLO — The Bibb County Choctaws piled on the points in dramatic fashion Friday night, Oct. 7 to defeat the Montevallo Bulldogs in a 46-0 shutout. Twenty-nine of those points were scored in the first quarter alone, starting with a 75-yard kickoff return from Bibb County’s Jacob Simmons. Then, with 10:05 on the clock, the Choctaws hauled in a pick-six from 46 yards and tacked on a two-point conversion to make it 15-0.
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park tops Chelsea in offensive showdown
CHELSEA — The Spain Park Jaguars crashed the final home game for the Chelsea Hornets seniors and took a 35-21 win Friday night in Chelsea in a battle of the first-year head coaches. “Our kids made plays, we’re proud of them, you know, we love on them,” Spain Park...
Shelby Reporter
Vincent continues playoff push with win at Woodland
WOODLAND – Vincent took another important step toward their postseason goals with a 39-0 win at Woodland on Oct. 7. The Yellow Jackets are squarely in the mix of the playoff race in Class 2A’s Region 4, improving to 4-1 in region play, trailing only region-unbeaten B.B. Comer and tied with Isabella, which visits Vincent on Oct. 14.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham claws out crucial region win against Benjamin Russell
PELHAM – The Panther returned home to Pelham for the first time in three weeks to take on the Benjamin Russell Wildcats for a Thursday game on Oct. 6. Pelham secured their latest victory by defeating the Wildcats 30-20. “We got to keep the momentum up,” Pelham head coach Mike Vickery said about Pelham’s latest victory. “We played good on defense, we’re still gonna work on progressing offensively after losing Darius Copeland. We’re just going to try to build on it, we can wait and enjoy this one. Benjamin Russell and those kids played their tails off.”
Shelby Reporter
Thompson picks off Oak Mountain with dominant shut out
ALABASTER – Three first-quarter interceptions were all Thompson needed to create separation early against Oak Mountain on Thursday night, Oct. 6 en route to a dominant 51-0 win on senior night in front of the home crowd. In a region battle, the Warriors jumped out to a 20-0 lead...
Shelby Reporter
Chargers return to winning ways against Trinity
COLUMBIANA – Cornerstone Christian Academy snapped a two-game losing streak with a 50-22 homecoming win over Trinity on Oct. 7. The Chargers (4-2 overall) overwhelmed Trinity early and then cruised to the win. The visitors led 50-0 in the first half before allowing a point. CCA used the lopsided...
Shelby Reporter
Calera’s winning field goal in triple overtime causes Briarwood homecoming upset
NORTH SHELBY – It took multiple overtimes, but the Calera Eagles walked away from a county showdown against Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 7 with a thrilling region win that ended with kicker TJ Hernandez hoisted in the air by his teammates. The Calera kicker booted through the game-winning field...
