The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
State withdraws plans to limit internet and cell phone discount for low-income Californians
A day before the California Public Utilities Commission was to vote on a rule that would have shrunken subsidies low-income residents use for phone and internet services, officials pulled the item from the commission’s agenda. Under the proposed rule, low-income California households who qualify for federal help to pay...
From Britney Spears to the system | New bill aims at reforming conservatorship in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From the streets of Los Angeles to the California State Capitol, it's been a wild ride for Free Britney advocate Leanne Simmons. "I started out as an advocate in the Free Britney movement as a lifelong Britney Spears fan," said Simmons. In the last few years,...
New watering rules take effect Nov. 1 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento residents will move away from an address-based watering schedule starting Nov. 1 as the city prepares for the cooler temperatures of the fall and winter seasons. The city of Sacramento said both residents and businesses will have to follow the new watering rules when it comes to landscapes and lawns. […]
ifiberone.com
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
Amazon to begin hiring seasonal workers in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Amazon announced on Thursday that it is looking to hire 20,000 seasonal workers for several California locations, including some in the Sacramento area. Locally, Amazon will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions in customer fulfillment and transportation at their Sacramento, Stockton and Truckee-Grass Valley locations. Other locations include: Bakersfield, […]
Narcan soon available on all Sacramento City Unified campuses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Unified School District will soon make Narcan available at all of its school campuses. The district is calling it a matter of life and death as more and more drugs are laced with Fentanyl. There's a new alert out about a new trend called "Rainbow Fentanyl."
A look at the women who made railroad history in California | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California State Railroad Museum was founded in 1981. Over the years it has seen its share of exhibits from the Chinese railroad workers' experience to an exhibit about toy trains — some new exhibits are even digital only. "Railroad history runs through all of...
Northern California company 3D printing its first house | Update
REDDING, Calif. — A Northern California company is in the midst of 3D printing its first house. This is an update to the very first story that aired on To the Point with Alex Bell back in August. ABC10 spoke with two Northern California companies that build homes using...
'I’m already stressing out': Families to face bigger bills for subsidized child care as California ends waivers
During the pandemic, California’s low-income families that are required to pay a fee to receive subsidized child care got a waiver from paying. That waiver is set to expire next year, worrying parents who have struggled to afford it in the past. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill last...
SEE IT: Photos show California in the Great Depression
It's been nearly a century since an economic collapse and ecological crisis uprooted Americans during the Great Depression, forcing farmers from their lands.
California water agencies offer Colorado River savings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern California,...
California PepsiCo plants among first in the world to receive Tesla semi-truck
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento area will see the worlds-first electric semi-truck hit the road as PepsiCo has announced that two local plants will add the Tesla Semi to their fleet. On Dec. 1 the Frito-Lay plant in Modesto and the PepsiCo beverage plant in Sacramento will begin using the Tesla commercial truck. PepsiCo […]
Northern California’s haunted sandstone castle
IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — Just an hour away from Sacramento, is a rust orange sandstone castle, perched on a hilltop overlooking a small town, that holds more than 60-year of unpleasant memories. Brief History Preston School of Industry was opened on June 13, 1894 with Preston Castle serving as the main building for the school. […]
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
Inside Sacramento Fire Department's 'Girls Fire Camp'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Captain Sharon McIntyre Mazzone, leading the Sacramento Fire Department's "Girl's Fire Camp" is a full-circle moment. "It grants that one wish that I have to pay it forward for all the women who have stood there and paved the way for me," Mazzone said. Coming...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Where to eat in Sacramento after the Aftershock Festival
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western U.S. continues this weekend as thousands of music lovers fill up Discovery Park. Fans attending Aftershock will be looking forward to headliners including Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse. This weekend is also an opportunity for...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 8 - 9
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Does a glass pumpkin patch, a gem fair, or maybe even a rock and heavy metal music festival sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has warmed back up just a...
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
'It makes me proud that we're being recognized' | Lunar New Year now a state holiday in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — A new bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom is honoring an important cultural holiday in a new way. AB 2596 recognizes Lunar New Year as an official state holiday. It's one of the most important festivals celebrated across Asian countries as well as the Asian diaspora,...
