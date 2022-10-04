ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX40

New watering rules take effect Nov. 1 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento residents will move away from an address-based watering schedule starting Nov. 1 as the city prepares for the cooler temperatures of the fall and winter seasons.  The city of Sacramento said both residents and businesses will have to follow the new watering rules when it comes to landscapes and lawns.  […]
ifiberone.com

California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow

Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
FOX40

Amazon to begin hiring seasonal workers in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Amazon announced on Thursday that it is looking to hire 20,000 seasonal workers for several California locations, including some in the Sacramento area. Locally, Amazon will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions in customer fulfillment and transportation at their Sacramento, Stockton and Truckee-Grass Valley locations. Other locations include: Bakersfield, […]
ABC10

Narcan soon available on all Sacramento City Unified campuses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Unified School District will soon make Narcan available at all of its school campuses. The district is calling it a matter of life and death as more and more drugs are laced with Fentanyl. There's a new alert out about a new trend called "Rainbow Fentanyl."
ABC10

California water agencies offer Colorado River savings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern California,...
FOX40

Northern California's haunted sandstone castle

IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — Just an hour away from Sacramento, is a rust orange sandstone castle, perched on a hilltop overlooking a small town, that holds more than 60-year of unpleasant memories. Brief History Preston School of Industry was opened on June 13, 1894 with Preston Castle serving as the main building for the school. […]
ABC10

Inside Sacramento Fire Department's 'Girls Fire Camp'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Captain Sharon McIntyre Mazzone, leading the Sacramento Fire Department's "Girl's Fire Camp" is a full-circle moment. "It grants that one wish that I have to pay it forward for all the women who have stood there and paved the way for me," Mazzone said. Coming...
ABC10

Where to eat in Sacramento after the Aftershock Festival

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western U.S. continues this weekend as thousands of music lovers fill up Discovery Park. Fans attending Aftershock will be looking forward to headliners including Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse. This weekend is also an opportunity for...
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 8 - 9

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Does a glass pumpkin patch, a gem fair, or maybe even a rock and heavy metal music festival sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has warmed back up just a...
ABC10

