Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
How Walmart’s Changes to the Holiday Return Policy Affects Aroostook County, Maine
Changes to Walmart's Return Policy for the 2022 Holidays. Walmart is a big part of our local communities. We have one in Presque Isle and one in Houlton. So it matters a lot when they make an announcement about making some significant changes to their return policy for the 2022 holiday season.
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Newssource 8 Exclusive: ACAP CEO Speaks on Tent City Controversy and County Homeless Facts From Fict. In an exclusive interview this morning on WAGM-TV, ACAP President and CEO Jason Parent...
Caribou Fire and Forest Rangers Fight Hay Baler Fire in Caribou, Maine
The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department put out a hay baler fire in Caribou, Maine Thursday evening with assistance from the Maine Forest Rangers. The fire spread to surrounding parts of the field in the area of 509 Van Buren Road. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 6, 2022.
After A Dry and Mild Week, Scattered Showers Will Develop This Afternoon and Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. It was a mild day yesterday paired with another day of sunshine. In caribou they had a high of 73 degrees which almost tied the record set back in 1946. As high pressure exits to our east we will be looking for a cold front to make its way through the county by mid morning. Unfortunately, I do think the driest part of the day is already behind us, however some of us will get lucky and catch a few breaks in the activity mid to late afternoon before another round enters into the overnight hours.
Dry and Sunny Stretch Continues Today With Highs in the 70s By The Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had another day with plenty of sunshine. We did feature morning lows into the 30s making it the fourth day in a row with temperatures below the freezing mark, but once we got to sunrise, temperatures increased pretty quickly. That mild stretch of weather will continue today with temperatures into the 70s by lunch time. Unfortunately this will be the last day for the sunny stretch as high pressure looks to exit the region to our east and a cold front looks to pass through the region in time for tomorrow. That will bring our next chance of rain too.
Arrest Made after Illegal Drugs Dropped Inside Store in Millinocket, Maine
Bag of Illegal Drugs Found on Floor of Millinocket Store. The East Millinocket Police Department have arrested a 40-year-old Millinocket man after finding a bag of illegal drugs dropped at a local store. Employee Found the Bag. The bag contained what police believe to be heroin and fentanyl. The item...
