PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had another day with plenty of sunshine. We did feature morning lows into the 30s making it the fourth day in a row with temperatures below the freezing mark, but once we got to sunrise, temperatures increased pretty quickly. That mild stretch of weather will continue today with temperatures into the 70s by lunch time. Unfortunately this will be the last day for the sunny stretch as high pressure looks to exit the region to our east and a cold front looks to pass through the region in time for tomorrow. That will bring our next chance of rain too.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO