ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Hanover County invites residents to safely toss their hazardous waste in recycling event

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDsnz_0iLjU3nN00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County residents with old cleaning products, paint and pesticides can safely get rid of these household hazards in a special recycling event next month.

The recycling event will take place at the Mechanicsville Trash and Recycling Center, located at 7427 Verdi Lane, on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon. During this time, Hanover residents can bring household hazardous waste like cleaning products to be safety recycled. Community members can also bring personal documents to be shredded.

Hanover County hosting electronics recycling event in Mechanicsville

It is completely free to dispose of liquids, aerosols and solids that are classified as household hazardous waste. Residents can bring up to 5 gallons of materials in total to be recycled. This limit is based on on container size.

Materials accepted during this event include:

  • Flammables, including organic liquids
  • Aerosols
  • Pesticides
  • Herbicides
  • Corrosive liquids
  • Pool, hot tub and spa chemicals
  • Household cleaners
  • Muriatic acid, also known as hydrochloric acid
  • Acetic acid
  • Drain openers
  • Oven cleaners
  • Grease and rust removers
  • Glue
  • Mold and mildew removers
  • Art and hobby supplies
  • Oil-based paint
  • Photographic chemicals
  • Mercury thermometers and switches
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia

A week later, on Saturday, Nov. 12, Hanover residents can bring their old electronics to the Mechanicsville recycling center in another safe disposal event .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Community, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
Hanover County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Mechanicsville, VA
Mechanicsville, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Mechanicsville, VA
Society
Hanover County, VA
Society
WRIC - ABC 8News

Educational nonprofit partners with Chesterfield County Public Schools for Pink Flamingo Coat Drive 2022

The nonprofit Chesterfield Education Foundation is partnering with Chesterfield Public Schools to sponsor the Pink Flamingo Coat Drive of 2022, a weeklong event taking place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26 featuring a series of coat drives throughout the county where residents can donate winter coats, jackets and other cold-weather outerwear for students who need one.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Household Hazardous Waste#Herbicides#Hanover#Acetic#Glue Mold#Photographic#Mercury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy