Hanover County invites residents to safely toss their hazardous waste in recycling event

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County residents with old cleaning products, paint and pesticides can safely get rid of these household hazards in a special recycling event next month.

The recycling event will take place at the Mechanicsville Trash and Recycling Center, located at 7427 Verdi Lane, on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon. During this time, Hanover residents can bring household hazardous waste like cleaning products to be safety recycled. Community members can also bring personal documents to be shredded.

It is completely free to dispose of liquids, aerosols and solids that are classified as household hazardous waste. Residents can bring up to 5 gallons of materials in total to be recycled. This limit is based on on container size.

Materials accepted during this event include:

Flammables, including organic liquids

Aerosols

Pesticides

Herbicides

Corrosive liquids

Pool, hot tub and spa chemicals

Household cleaners

Muriatic acid, also known as hydrochloric acid

Acetic acid

Drain openers

Oven cleaners

Grease and rust removers

Glue

Mold and mildew removers

Art and hobby supplies

Oil-based paint

Photographic chemicals

Mercury thermometers and switches

A week later, on Saturday, Nov. 12, Hanover residents can bring their old electronics to the Mechanicsville recycling center in another safe disposal event .

