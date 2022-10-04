World's Largest Indoor Go-Kart Course Opening Soon In NJ

A go-kart track — billed as the world’s largest indoor multi-level race course of its kind — is set to open as early as December in Edison, according to Supercharged Entertainment.

The company already runs large go-kart arenas in Wrentham, MA, and southeast Connecticut.

Cody Browning, Supercharged's chief operating officer, said Edison's demographics made it the leading site for a new opening. Both the population density and strong economy were pluses, he said.

"We really look forward to being there,'' Browning said. "We're excited. We want to get Edison open."

Just in time for the holidays, Supercharged will have gift cards available as early as November.

The facility has a capacity of 1,800 and typically might average 600 to 700 people daily, Browning said.

Hiring has begun for up to 600 workers.

In addition to the go-kart track, the 131,000-square-foot facility on Route 1 South next to Topgolf Edison, will feature 19 axe-throwing lanes, bumper cars, a restaurant Burgers & Brews, two bars, an arcade with 140 games, an immersive virtual reality area and a two-story Drop-and-Twist tower ride.

Where next? Browning said the company is looking for its next site which could be anywhere from Pennsylvania to Baltimore or Washington, D.C.

"We are poised for growth,'' Browning said.

