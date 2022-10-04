ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

Trail of Treats to Take Place at OUZ/Zane State’s Collegial Woods Trail

ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’re looking for some family-friendly, spooky good fun this weekend, head out to Collegial Woods Trails!. The Muskingum Valley Park District is hosting their annual Trail of Treats tomorrow, October 8th. 29 local businesses will be lined up along the trail on Ohio University-Zanesville’s...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

ZAAP Featured Artist of The Month

ZANESVILLE, Oh – From beautiful watercolor and acrylic paintings to kirigami, Gregoria Biolcati Rinaldi does it all. And you can see his work on display this month at the Zanesville Appalchian Arts Project gallery as they honor him as their featured artist for October. Although watercolor is his favorite...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Buckeye Game Day Watch Party Scholarship Fundraiser for OSU Students

ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s time to get your game face on because this Saturday the Ohio State Buckeyes are kicking off against Michigan State. And since many Buckeye fans aren’t making the trip to East Lansing the Ohio State Alumni Association is hosting a Beat Sparty Watch Party. They’ll also be raffles and auction items all to raise money to support future Buckeyes. Vice President of the Ohio State Alumni Association of Muskingum County Bo Coconis spoke about what the purpose was for having this event.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton County Fair

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio- The Coshocton County Fair is coming to an end on Thursday. The WHIZ News crew went to observe the inner workings and try some of the brand new food trucks. Harry Faint, from Bates Brothers Amusement Company, oversees all things fair. He said his expertise is in...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Benefit Held for Lakewood Wrestler

Chase Townsend a wrestler and senior at Lakewood High School has had to deal with more than you should ask of any high school student. Townsend lost his father in November 2021 and his mother in September of 2020. He and his sister moved to Licking County, following him mother’s death to live with his aunt and her husband.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WHIZ

John C. Dixon

John C. Dixon, 95, of Zanesville, died September 6, 2022 at the Oaks of Bethesda, Zanesville. He was born December 20, 1926 at Sabula, Pa. a son of the late Luther L. and Frances A. (Shivie) Dixon. He was a member of the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict. John took advantage of the G.I. Bill of Rights and graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with a BS in Industrial Engineering. Upon graduation he started working for Brockway Glass Inc. Here he was employed as a engineer, then advanced to plant management and executive positions. On August 23, 1952, he married Helen M. Cain and they had two sons, the late infant son, John C. Dixon II and Scott D. Dixon. John was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, Hobah Lodge # 276 F&AM of Pennsylvania, The Valley of Coudersport, Syria Temple of Pittsburgh.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Juanita “Mama Juan” Marie Wilson

Juanita Marie Wilson (Mama Juan), 55, of Zanesville, passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on October 5, 2022. She was born December 17, 1966 to Rebecca (Fulkerson) Jones. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1985 and married the love of her life, Steve Wilson, June 4, 1988. Juanita and Steve raised their two boys, Cory and Justin, in Zanesville spending lots of time at football games, basketball games, nights at the hunting cabin, and summers spent in Florida. Her biggest achievement was the family she raised.
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

Hocking Hills to celebrate grand opening of lodge on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After being under construction for two years, the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center is officially set to open this weekend. The new 74,000 square-foot lodge located on state Route 664 South will open to the public on Oct. 8. It features 81 rooms for guests to stay and a view of the surrounding Hocking Hills State Park.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Peggy Ann Cook

Peggy Ann Cook, 71 of Frazeysburg died at 10:50 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her home under hospice care. She was born July 12, 1951 in Newark, Ohio the daughter of Howard E. Yost Sr. and Mildred B. Boylan Yost. Peggy was a member of the Church of Christ...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
WTRF

Frost Advisory Issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio for the overnight hours. The advisory goes into effect at midnight and runs until 10 a.m The counties that are under the advisory include: Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, and Noble county. Clouds will clear out...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Landbank Looking at New Target Area

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation board held their regular meeting Thursday morning. They discussed bids and ongoing progress of the Munson and Mosaic demolition and remediation, as well as the creation of a new target area. Focusing on areas with high tax-delinquency and low property...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
614now.com

Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month

In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
WHIZ

Filing Insurance Claims Months After May Hailstorm

ZANESVILLE, Oh – On May 3rd of this year, severe storms produced significant hail, some golf-ball sized or larger, which caused considerable damage across the area, especially to homes and roofs. And nearly 6 months later, insurance claims are still pouring in and homeowners are scrambling to get the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.

PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Pet of The Week: Meet Fester

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the week maybe be a small dog but is full of energy and will grow and become a big dog. Meet Fester, he’s a three-month-old Basset Hound/Rottweiler that is 19.15 lbs. and loves being with people. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt spoke...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Richard “Dick” William Fusner

Richard William “Dick” Fusner, 93, of Zanesville, died 7:00 A.M. Thursday October 6, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 2, 1929 in Zanesville, a son of the late George W. and Bertha (Stemm) Fusner. He retired from Armco Steel in 1989, he was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, a member of North Terrace Church of Christ, a member of American Legion Post 29 and Armco’s Veterans Club.
ZANESVILLE, OH

