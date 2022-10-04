Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
Trail of Treats to Take Place at OUZ/Zane State’s Collegial Woods Trail
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’re looking for some family-friendly, spooky good fun this weekend, head out to Collegial Woods Trails!. The Muskingum Valley Park District is hosting their annual Trail of Treats tomorrow, October 8th. 29 local businesses will be lined up along the trail on Ohio University-Zanesville’s...
WHIZ
ZAAP Featured Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – From beautiful watercolor and acrylic paintings to kirigami, Gregoria Biolcati Rinaldi does it all. And you can see his work on display this month at the Zanesville Appalchian Arts Project gallery as they honor him as their featured artist for October. Although watercolor is his favorite...
WHIZ
Buckeye Game Day Watch Party Scholarship Fundraiser for OSU Students
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s time to get your game face on because this Saturday the Ohio State Buckeyes are kicking off against Michigan State. And since many Buckeye fans aren’t making the trip to East Lansing the Ohio State Alumni Association is hosting a Beat Sparty Watch Party. They’ll also be raffles and auction items all to raise money to support future Buckeyes. Vice President of the Ohio State Alumni Association of Muskingum County Bo Coconis spoke about what the purpose was for having this event.
WHIZ
Coshocton County Fair
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio- The Coshocton County Fair is coming to an end on Thursday. The WHIZ News crew went to observe the inner workings and try some of the brand new food trucks. Harry Faint, from Bates Brothers Amusement Company, oversees all things fair. He said his expertise is in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Benefit Held for Lakewood Wrestler
Chase Townsend a wrestler and senior at Lakewood High School has had to deal with more than you should ask of any high school student. Townsend lost his father in November 2021 and his mother in September of 2020. He and his sister moved to Licking County, following him mother’s death to live with his aunt and her husband.
WHIZ
John C. Dixon
John C. Dixon, 95, of Zanesville, died September 6, 2022 at the Oaks of Bethesda, Zanesville. He was born December 20, 1926 at Sabula, Pa. a son of the late Luther L. and Frances A. (Shivie) Dixon. He was a member of the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict. John took advantage of the G.I. Bill of Rights and graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with a BS in Industrial Engineering. Upon graduation he started working for Brockway Glass Inc. Here he was employed as a engineer, then advanced to plant management and executive positions. On August 23, 1952, he married Helen M. Cain and they had two sons, the late infant son, John C. Dixon II and Scott D. Dixon. John was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, Hobah Lodge # 276 F&AM of Pennsylvania, The Valley of Coudersport, Syria Temple of Pittsburgh.
WHIZ
Juanita “Mama Juan” Marie Wilson
Juanita Marie Wilson (Mama Juan), 55, of Zanesville, passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on October 5, 2022. She was born December 17, 1966 to Rebecca (Fulkerson) Jones. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1985 and married the love of her life, Steve Wilson, June 4, 1988. Juanita and Steve raised their two boys, Cory and Justin, in Zanesville spending lots of time at football games, basketball games, nights at the hunting cabin, and summers spent in Florida. Her biggest achievement was the family she raised.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hocking Hills to celebrate grand opening of lodge on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After being under construction for two years, the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center is officially set to open this weekend. The new 74,000 square-foot lodge located on state Route 664 South will open to the public on Oct. 8. It features 81 rooms for guests to stay and a view of the surrounding Hocking Hills State Park.
WHIZ
Peggy Ann Cook
Peggy Ann Cook, 71 of Frazeysburg died at 10:50 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her home under hospice care. She was born July 12, 1951 in Newark, Ohio the daughter of Howard E. Yost Sr. and Mildred B. Boylan Yost. Peggy was a member of the Church of Christ...
WTRF
Frost Advisory Issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio for the overnight hours. The advisory goes into effect at midnight and runs until 10 a.m The counties that are under the advisory include: Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, and Noble county. Clouds will clear out...
WHIZ
Landbank Looking at New Target Area
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation board held their regular meeting Thursday morning. They discussed bids and ongoing progress of the Munson and Mosaic demolition and remediation, as well as the creation of a new target area. Focusing on areas with high tax-delinquency and low property...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the man that released dozens of exotic animals to the people of this quiet Ohio city
18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions and eight bears were released to the public of Zanesville, Ohio. In an online post published on October 6, the post of the ‘Zanesville Massacre’ was posted detailing the events that transpired that fateful day. The post has received over 7000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments. So, what is the ‘Zanesville Massacre’?
WSYX ABC6
'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
WHIZ
Filing Insurance Claims Months After May Hailstorm
ZANESVILLE, Oh – On May 3rd of this year, severe storms produced significant hail, some golf-ball sized or larger, which caused considerable damage across the area, especially to homes and roofs. And nearly 6 months later, insurance claims are still pouring in and homeowners are scrambling to get the...
Farm and Dairy
5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.
PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Fester
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the week maybe be a small dog but is full of energy and will grow and become a big dog. Meet Fester, he’s a three-month-old Basset Hound/Rottweiler that is 19.15 lbs. and loves being with people. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt spoke...
Joe Burrow, parents launch nonprofit to overcome food insecurity, youth mental health issues
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is launching a nonprofit foundation. The Joe Burrow Foundation, launched by Burrow along with his parents Robin and Jimmy Burrow, looks to “meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.”. The foundation...
WHIZ
Richard “Dick” William Fusner
Richard William “Dick” Fusner, 93, of Zanesville, died 7:00 A.M. Thursday October 6, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 2, 1929 in Zanesville, a son of the late George W. and Bertha (Stemm) Fusner. He retired from Armco Steel in 1989, he was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, a member of North Terrace Church of Christ, a member of American Legion Post 29 and Armco’s Veterans Club.
Comments / 0