John C. Dixon, 95, of Zanesville, died September 6, 2022 at the Oaks of Bethesda, Zanesville. He was born December 20, 1926 at Sabula, Pa. a son of the late Luther L. and Frances A. (Shivie) Dixon. He was a member of the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict. John took advantage of the G.I. Bill of Rights and graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with a BS in Industrial Engineering. Upon graduation he started working for Brockway Glass Inc. Here he was employed as a engineer, then advanced to plant management and executive positions. On August 23, 1952, he married Helen M. Cain and they had two sons, the late infant son, John C. Dixon II and Scott D. Dixon. John was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, Hobah Lodge # 276 F&AM of Pennsylvania, The Valley of Coudersport, Syria Temple of Pittsburgh.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO