Hot 100 First-Timers: Grupo Frontera Becomes Fifth Regional Mexican Act to Hit Hot 100

Grupo Frontera appeared on a Billboard chart for the first time just five weeks ago and now the act is officially a Billboard Hot 100 hitmaker, thanks to its cover of Morat’s “No Se Va.”

The song, which the group released independently, debuts at No. 99 with 4.8 million U.S. streams (up 43%) and 1,000 downloads sold (up 278%) in the Sept. 23-29 tracking week, according to Luminate. It concurrently jumps 28-15 on Hot Latin Songs and 18-3 on Latin Digital Song Sales and debuts at No. 15 on Latin Streaming Songs.

Helping the song’s surge in popularity, a snippet of it has been used in over 130,000 clips on TikTok .

Colombian folk-pop group Morat released its initial recording of the song in 2019, although the track has not appeared on any Billboard charts. The group has earned one Hot Latin Songs hit: “Sé Que Te Duele,” with Alejandro Fernandez (No. 49 peak, 2017).

“No Se Va” became Grupo Frontera’s first Billboard chart entry when it debuted at No. 12 on the Regional Mexican Digital Song Sales survey dated Sept. 3; the song spends a second week at No. 1 on the latest list.

The song also helps the group rise 49-24 on the Emerging Artists chart.

Notably, “No Se Va” is just the fifth regional Mexican song to reach the Hot 100 in the chart’s 64-year history, a distinction that began with Christian Nodal and Gera MX’s “Botella Tras Botella” in May 2021 (peaking at No. 60). Ivan Cornejo’s “Está Dañada” became the second regional Mexican song to reach the Hot 100 last October (No. 61), followed by Grupo Firme’s “Ya Superame (En Vivo Desde Culiacan, Sinaloa)” in November (No. 91) and Yahritza y Su Esencia’s “Soy El Unico” this April (No. 20).

Grupo Frontera comprises six members: Beto, Juan Javier Cantu, Carlos Frontera, Payo, Julian Pena Jr. and Carlos Zamora.