Lee County, FL

wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
News4Jax.com

The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
travelweekly.com

Hoteliers assess scene after Hurricane Ian's rampage in Southwest Florida

There remain plenty of unknowns when it comes to Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Florida's hospitality and tourism infrastructure. But the sheer scale of destruction wrought by the storm suggests that the region's hotels and resorts face a long and challenging road to recovery. Days after Ian made landfall as...
Beach Beacon

Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims

CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
WINKNEWS.com

A look at WINK News after Ian

WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
floridapolitics.com

Pine Island reconnected to Lee County mainland

‘Usually government will promise and underdeliver. Well, here's an overdelivering, getting it finished ahead of schedule.’. State transportation officials have reconnected Pine Island to the Southwest Florida mainland with a temporary road completed three days ahead of schedule. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the development in Matlacha, standing with state agency...
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
soundingsonline.com

Shrimpers in Fort Myers Are Beached

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, many people have been left homeless and jobless as a result of the devastation. In Fort Myers, Florida, some shrimpers have found themselves out of work, and they don’t know when this period of unemployment will end. Oriel Martinez Alvarado and Javier Allan...
WINKNEWS.com

Large wooden dock covering water main on Isles of Capri

Isles of Capri in Collier County was quite a ways away from the eye of Hurricane Ian, but that does not mean it was spared from the wrath of the large storm as it made its way across Southwest Florida. On the island, debris lines the streets as people clean...
wallstreetonparade.com

Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit

If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
coastalbreezenews.com

Hurricane Ian’s Impact on Sand Dollar Island

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:22 AM, a neighbor who lives off South Barfield sent me a text, “suddenly the weather looking very bad, water rising two-feet per hour with my dock now under water with winds gusting over 100 mph.”. As Floridians, we are aware of hurricanes...
MARCO ISLAND, FL

