A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
Hurricane Ian's decimation truly devastating when seen by boat
As people and businesses work to pick up the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Ian, many Floridians are anxious to get back on the water.
wibqam.com
‘Big shrimping family’ in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home.
News4Jax.com
The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
Weekend rain forecast over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands without power and the recovery crews across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers last week, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain to return this weekend.
travelweekly.com
Hoteliers assess scene after Hurricane Ian's rampage in Southwest Florida
There remain plenty of unknowns when it comes to Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Florida's hospitality and tourism infrastructure. But the sheer scale of destruction wrought by the storm suggests that the region's hotels and resorts face a long and challenging road to recovery. Days after Ian made landfall as...
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
Beach Beacon
Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims
CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
WINKNEWS.com
A look at WINK News after Ian
WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
floridapolitics.com
Pine Island reconnected to Lee County mainland
‘Usually government will promise and underdeliver. Well, here's an overdelivering, getting it finished ahead of schedule.’. State transportation officials have reconnected Pine Island to the Southwest Florida mainland with a temporary road completed three days ahead of schedule. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the development in Matlacha, standing with state agency...
‘It’s going to take another 20 years’: Residents all too familiar with disaster face lengthy recovery after Ian
Eighteen years were barely enough for the St. James City residents to recover from Hurricane Charley. Some said they don’t think their homes could endure another disaster like Ian. The St. James City community felt they had just recovered from Hurricane Charley when Hurricane Ian hit them last week.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
Yacht Basin deemed 'uninhabitable,' closed
The Fort Myers Yacht Basin has been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by the building official; therefore, it must be closed immediately until safe conditions are returned to the facility.
soundingsonline.com
Shrimpers in Fort Myers Are Beached
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, many people have been left homeless and jobless as a result of the devastation. In Fort Myers, Florida, some shrimpers have found themselves out of work, and they don’t know when this period of unemployment will end. Oriel Martinez Alvarado and Javier Allan...
WINKNEWS.com
Large wooden dock covering water main on Isles of Capri
Isles of Capri in Collier County was quite a ways away from the eye of Hurricane Ian, but that does not mean it was spared from the wrath of the large storm as it made its way across Southwest Florida. On the island, debris lines the streets as people clean...
After Ian: Updates for Thursday, Oct. 6
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
calleochonews.com
Sheriff Carmine Marceno announces the number of deaths due to Hurricane Ian in his county
During Sunday's press conference, Sheriff Carmine Marceno reported the deaths caused by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused massive destruction in Florida, and Lee County was one of the hardest hit areas in the region. On Sunday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno of Lee County shared that there have been 42 deaths due to Hurricane Ian.
wallstreetonparade.com
Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit
If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
coastalbreezenews.com
Hurricane Ian’s Impact on Sand Dollar Island
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:22 AM, a neighbor who lives off South Barfield sent me a text, “suddenly the weather looking very bad, water rising two-feet per hour with my dock now under water with winds gusting over 100 mph.”. As Floridians, we are aware of hurricanes...
