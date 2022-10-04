Read full article on original website
Related
Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
How GV Art + Design became a sports apparel staple in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — When it comes to sports here in Northeast Ohio, our fans go big or go home. And part of being a top-notch fan is having the right gear. For many years, GV Art + Design has proven to be a cut above the rest when it comes to sportswear.
Cleveland Jewish News
Drusinskys give 'transformational' gift to University Hospitals
University Hospitals has announced a “transformational” gift from community leaders Michael and Grace Drusinsky of Beachwood benefiting advanced orthopedic and sports medicine care, according to an Oct. 7 news release. In recognition of the gift, University Hospitals has renamed its sports medicine program as the UH Drusinsky Sports...
Here’s what’s open, closed on Columbus Day 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday is Columbus Day, the federal holiday commemorating Christopher Columbus’s landing in the Americas. Columbus Day falls on the second Monday of October each year. While the holiday serves as a celebration for Italian Americans, it is also a reminder of the country’s ugly past. Initially...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amazon donates $50,000 to provide bicycle helmets for Warrensville Heights elementary students
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Whether on scooters, skates, boards, or bikes -- wearing a helmet is important. "I just started to learn how to ride a bike and I'm getting a new helmet so it could protect my head," explains Rylee Hayles. On Thursday, Rylee got a helmet of...
MetroHealth providing community care with Institute for H.O.P.E. and Food As Medicine clinic
CLEVELAND — Your well-being depends on your food, environment, job, and available resources. Since 2014, MetroHealth has been focused on population health, trying to fix the root causes of problems that impact the community's health. If you can prevent or minimize health issues, it improves outcomes, efficiency and lowers...
East Cleveland welcomes new police chief as department faces pressure
Applause filled the room Friday as East Cleveland welcomed a new chief. Already facing an overwhelming amount of pressure, Chief Brian Gerhard steps into his new role with a history of internal crime.
Cleveland plans to modernize on-street parking system with smart meters
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above photo is an example of a "smart meter" used in St. Petersburg, Florida. The days of searching your console for coins to feed the parking meters in downtown Cleveland are coming to an end. On Thursday, the city of Cleveland announced that it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where to see the coolest Halloween decorations in Northeast Ohio this year
CLEVELAND — Happy Halloween!. The spooky season is upon us, which means houses throughout Northeast Ohio are unleashing wickedly cool Halloween displays and decorations. Want to see some of these Halloween decorations in person? We've got you covered!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Cleveland announces smart parking (finally) coming in summer 2023
No more coin meters. The City of Cleveland announced on Thursday that it plans to modernize its parking meters with a new mobile parking payment service.
cleveland19.com
$30 million gift to Cleveland Clinic hopes to spark innovation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic announced it received a major gift hoping to spark innovation and solidify the chief executive officer’s position. The $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation means the exact title of the Clinic’s CEO will now be the Morton L. Mandel CEO chair.
See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Devoted to hope, health, and humanity': How MetroHealth's new logo reflects the hospital system's vision
CLEVELAND — With a new hospital comes a new logo, and this one has meaning. MetroHealth recently updated its branding with the opening of the state-of-the-art Glick Center, symbolic of the hospital system's ongoing transformation. Gone is the blue interlocking "MH" that had been so familiar to Northeast Ohio, and in its place comes a revised medical cross meant to reflect Metro's vision.
Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift for innovation from Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund for...
Shelter animals arrive in Northeast Ohio to help with influx of displaced pets from Hurricane Ian
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — After Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, leaving a path of destruction behind, shelters from all across the country are coming together to help clear the kennels in those hard hit cities. The goal is to make room for displaced pets, as shelters brace for...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
cleveland19.com
Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Summit’ is coming to Cleveland, other Ohio cities through 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials converged in Cleveland on Wednesday morning with representatives from Forbes to make a “special announcement” aimed at attracting more entrepreneurs to the state. In 2023, the annual “30 Under 30 Summit” will be hosted by the city of Cleveland....
Akron Police launch new tip411 app for users to provide anonymous tips
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In an effort to help combat crime, the Akron Police Department has launched a new mobile app that allows users to submit anonymous tips. The Akron PD app was developed by tip411 and...
Forbes announces Ohio will host Under 30 Summit through 2025, with Cleveland first up in 2023
CLEVELAND — After teasing a “new opportunity coming soon to Ohio,” Forbes has revealed plans to hold its annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025. The decision, which was revealed Wednesday during a press conference at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, is being called “a move that recognizes the state’s impressive community of entrepreneurs and innovators.”
Summa Health to transfer labor and delivery services from Barberton to Akron campus
AKRON, Ohio — Summa Health has announced that it will be moving its labor and delivery services from Barberton to the Akron campus, effective on November 15. In an email to 3News, Summa Health said the decision to transfer the labor and delivery to Akron was made "following a lengthy and detailed evaluation period" amid "declining utilization of this service on the Barberton Campus."
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 5