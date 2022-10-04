ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
Drusinskys give 'transformational' gift to University Hospitals

University Hospitals has announced a “transformational” gift from community leaders Michael and Grace Drusinsky of Beachwood benefiting advanced orthopedic and sports medicine care, according to an Oct. 7 news release. In recognition of the gift, University Hospitals has renamed its sports medicine program as the UH Drusinsky Sports...
Here’s what’s open, closed on Columbus Day 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday is Columbus Day, the federal holiday commemorating Christopher Columbus’s landing in the Americas. Columbus Day falls on the second Monday of October each year. While the holiday serves as a celebration for Italian Americans, it is also a reminder of the country’s ugly past. Initially...
$30 million gift to Cleveland Clinic hopes to spark innovation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic announced it received a major gift hoping to spark innovation and solidify the chief executive officer’s position. The $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation means the exact title of the Clinic’s CEO will now be the Morton L. Mandel CEO chair.
See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
'Devoted to hope, health, and humanity': How MetroHealth's new logo reflects the hospital system's vision

CLEVELAND — With a new hospital comes a new logo, and this one has meaning. MetroHealth recently updated its branding with the opening of the state-of-the-art Glick Center, symbolic of the hospital system's ongoing transformation. Gone is the blue interlocking "MH" that had been so familiar to Northeast Ohio, and in its place comes a revised medical cross meant to reflect Metro's vision.
Forbes announces Ohio will host Under 30 Summit through 2025, with Cleveland first up in 2023

CLEVELAND — After teasing a “new opportunity coming soon to Ohio,” Forbes has revealed plans to hold its annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025. The decision, which was revealed Wednesday during a press conference at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, is being called “a move that recognizes the state’s impressive community of entrepreneurs and innovators.”
Summa Health to transfer labor and delivery services from Barberton to Akron campus

AKRON, Ohio — Summa Health has announced that it will be moving its labor and delivery services from Barberton to the Akron campus, effective on November 15. In an email to 3News, Summa Health said the decision to transfer the labor and delivery to Akron was made "following a lengthy and detailed evaluation period" amid "declining utilization of this service on the Barberton Campus."
