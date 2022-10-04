Read full article on original website
Fort Kent Wearing Orange In Support Of Cancer Awareness Month
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - For the past few nights, The Fort Kent Boys and Girls soccer teams have been wearing a new color in support of a good cause. The warriors were wearing orange jerseys with Leukemia warrior on the front with their numbers on the back. It’s all for cancer awareness month and the warriors have been doing these a couple nights a year for the past several years. Donation buckets would go around during halftime with all the money going to the Edgar J. Paradis cancer fund. These warrior teams and their coaches recognize that this is bigger then the game and are thankful for the community support they have behind them.
How Walmart’s Changes to the Holiday Return Policy Affects Aroostook County, Maine
Changes to Walmart's Return Policy for the 2022 Holidays. Walmart is a big part of our local communities. We have one in Presque Isle and one in Houlton. So it matters a lot when they make an announcement about making some significant changes to their return policy for the 2022 holiday season.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
Caribou Fire and Forest Rangers Fight Hay Baler Fire in Caribou, Maine
The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department put out a hay baler fire in Caribou, Maine Thursday evening with assistance from the Maine Forest Rangers. The fire spread to surrounding parts of the field in the area of 509 Van Buren Road. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 6, 2022.
Love Aroostook
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Newssource 8 Exclusive: ACAP CEO Speaks on Tent City Controversy and County Homeless Facts From Fict. In an exclusive interview this morning on WAGM-TV, ACAP President and CEO Jason Parent...
WGME
'He was the sweetest': 74-year-old Maine man accused of killing neighbor's dog
FORT KENT, Maine (BDN) -- A 74-year-old Fort Kent man who confessed to shooting and killing his neighbors’ dog was charged with animal cruelty on Saturday. Moose, a 3-year-old blue nose pitbull, was found lying dead in his family yard on Summer Street at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Dr....
