Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - For the past few nights, The Fort Kent Boys and Girls soccer teams have been wearing a new color in support of a good cause. The warriors were wearing orange jerseys with Leukemia warrior on the front with their numbers on the back. It’s all for cancer awareness month and the warriors have been doing these a couple nights a year for the past several years. Donation buckets would go around during halftime with all the money going to the Edgar J. Paradis cancer fund. These warrior teams and their coaches recognize that this is bigger then the game and are thankful for the community support they have behind them.

FORT KENT, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO