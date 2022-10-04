ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'not completely healthy' after offseason surgery

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch essentially confirmed this summer that Jimmy Garoppolo would've been traded well before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season had Garoppolo not undergone shoulder surgery in March. The 30-year-old later admitted he delayed surgery for as long as possible. Things may have worked...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First London#Packers#Giants#American Football#Nfl Week 5
Yardbarker

Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts

After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson says he’s worked hard to ‘not be a virus to the team’

After a record-setting performance in a Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was humbled over his next two outings. Upset over the amount of double- and triple-teams he was seeing, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell took the opportunity to nip Jefferson’s frustrations in the bud ahead of the team’s 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Poised For Pickett: How 2 Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterbacks Faired In Their Debuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally made the decision to start their 2022 first-round pick, Kenny Pickett, going into Week 5. Pickett will be making his debut as the team’s starte﻿r on the road, against an AFC powerhouse in the Buffalo Bills. Like many others that have come before, Pickett will have an arduous journey ahead of him in preparation for his first game as QB1. Before he takes the field on Sunday, let’s look back at how other quarterbacks for the black and gold faired in their debut.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Is Not Happy With Russell Wilson Slander

There’s a lot to criticize about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s performance in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed only 53.9 percent of his passes and threw multiple interceptions. He also forced the ball to Courtland Sutton when they could have opted for a run play.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman flips out over Broncos play call to lose game

Richard Sherman had a case of PTSD when watching the ending of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Sherman is a pregame/halftime/postgame analyst for Amazon, and he was ready to go when the postgame show began. Sherman was hyped up, and the former Seahawks quarterback lit into the Broncos over their choice to pass on 4th-and-1 in overtime instead of run the ball.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cowboys at Rams Game Prediction

A very large game is approaching for the Dallas Cowboys. The Los Angeles Rams are here to cause the Cowboys' season havoc. One man stands at the front lines of this battle for the Cowboys. While some fans have given him their trust, others have not. That man is Quarterback Cooper Rush.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Chargers take swipe at Browns ahead of Week 5 matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers are giving off real Joakim Noah energy this week. The Chargers went viral for their funny swipe at Ohio ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Tweeting a series of pictures of their players boarding the team plane on Saturday, the Chargers wrote, “pray for us ain’t nothing wrong we just gotta go to Ohio.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

An Electric Environment at Arrowhead Will Be a Challenge

Arrowhead Stadium is a tough environment for any opponent that comes into town. Add the fact that it’s a primetime Monday Night Football matchup, it only makes it tougher. "I've always known KC to be the loudest stadium," Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said. "I don't know if they've changed the stadium, but I remember people talking about how the stadium was kind of stacked or something. I don't know if it's just the way that it's actually like, just the format of the actual stands, but it's loud every time.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Lions cut K Austin Seibert

The Detroit Lions on Friday waived kicker Austin Seibert, who has been dealing with a groin injury. While the Lions didn't announce another move at the position, Michael Badgely is expected to kick for the Lions (1-3) on Sunday at the New England Patriots (1-3). After trying out kickers on...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy