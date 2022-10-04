Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Al Michaels has great zingers over poor quality of ‘Thursday Night Football’ game
One trait that makes Al Michaels such a great broadcaster is his ability to relate to the average fan. He showcased that ability while calling a lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Just before halftime, the Colts had the ball down 6-0...
Broncos WR KJ Hamler on final play vs. Colts: 'I could have walked in (to the endzone)'
Without their respective starting running backs due to injury , the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts' offensives struggled mightily all night long in Week 5, as the visiting Colts slugged out a field goal-filled 12-9 win in overtime on "Thursday Night Football." On the Denver side, more criticism has been...
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson trolled over way he ended press conference
Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season. Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos...
Yardbarker
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'not completely healthy' after offseason surgery
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch essentially confirmed this summer that Jimmy Garoppolo would've been traded well before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season had Garoppolo not undergone shoulder surgery in March. The 30-year-old later admitted he delayed surgery for as long as possible. Things may have worked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Insider: Broncos, QB Russell Wilson relationship 'could come off the rails'
On "Thursday Night Football" in Denver, the Broncos fell 12-9 in overtime to the Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts, failing to score a touchdown. On Friday, Kyle Brandt of The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" heavily criticized QB Russell Wilson for a lame primetime performance. "I don't know when Russell Wilson...
Yardbarker
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts
After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments
The Jets enjoyed this hit from Williams on Hill after recovering a fumble, getting the last laugh after the receiver's controversial comments this offseason
Yardbarker
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett told dad he would bring a Super Bowl to Pittsburgh
The Steelers NFL-best six Super Bowl titles (tied with the Patriots) came with Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger at QB. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett expects to add another Lombardi Trophy to the Steelers' trophy case. After his post-draft tour of the Steelers' side of the facility, Pickett spoke with his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson says he’s worked hard to ‘not be a virus to the team’
After a record-setting performance in a Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was humbled over his next two outings. Upset over the amount of double- and triple-teams he was seeing, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell took the opportunity to nip Jefferson’s frustrations in the bud ahead of the team’s 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London.
Yardbarker
KJ Hamler offers blunt remark about Russell Wilson’s huge mistake
Russell Wilson cost the Denver Broncos a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night by missing a wide-open KJ Hamler, and the receiver did not exactly defend his teammate after the game. The Broncos were trailing 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick...
Yardbarker
Poised For Pickett: How 2 Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterbacks Faired In Their Debuts
The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally made the decision to start their 2022 first-round pick, Kenny Pickett, going into Week 5. Pickett will be making his debut as the team’s starter on the road, against an AFC powerhouse in the Buffalo Bills. Like many others that have come before, Pickett will have an arduous journey ahead of him in preparation for his first game as QB1. Before he takes the field on Sunday, let’s look back at how other quarterbacks for the black and gold faired in their debut.
Yardbarker
Former coach Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one highly regarded NFL coach was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of...
Twitter roasts Broncos QB Russell Wilson following Week 5 loss to Colts
Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler was, by all accounts, very much open for a potential game-winning touchdown pass in overtime, and analysts and fans alike roasted Broncos big-money quarterback Russell Wilson following the effort. Kyle Brandt of "Good Morning America" even opined Friday morning that the relationship between the former...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Is Not Happy With Russell Wilson Slander
There’s a lot to criticize about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s performance in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed only 53.9 percent of his passes and threw multiple interceptions. He also forced the ball to Courtland Sutton when they could have opted for a run play.
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman flips out over Broncos play call to lose game
Richard Sherman had a case of PTSD when watching the ending of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Sherman is a pregame/halftime/postgame analyst for Amazon, and he was ready to go when the postgame show began. Sherman was hyped up, and the former Seahawks quarterback lit into the Broncos over their choice to pass on 4th-and-1 in overtime instead of run the ball.
Yardbarker
Cowboys at Rams Game Prediction
A very large game is approaching for the Dallas Cowboys. The Los Angeles Rams are here to cause the Cowboys' season havoc. One man stands at the front lines of this battle for the Cowboys. While some fans have given him their trust, others have not. That man is Quarterback Cooper Rush.
Yardbarker
Packers DB Rasul Douglas unleashes expletive-laced rant about playing in London
Days before the Green Bay Packers first-ever game in London, the team seems to be split into two camps. On one hand, there’s players like quarterback Aaron Rodgers who are thrilled and even advocated for a week-long stay the week of the game. Then there’s players like defensive back Rasul Douglas.
Yardbarker
Chargers take swipe at Browns ahead of Week 5 matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers are giving off real Joakim Noah energy this week. The Chargers went viral for their funny swipe at Ohio ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Tweeting a series of pictures of their players boarding the team plane on Saturday, the Chargers wrote, “pray for us ain’t nothing wrong we just gotta go to Ohio.”
Yardbarker
An Electric Environment at Arrowhead Will Be a Challenge
Arrowhead Stadium is a tough environment for any opponent that comes into town. Add the fact that it’s a primetime Monday Night Football matchup, it only makes it tougher. "I've always known KC to be the loudest stadium," Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said. "I don't know if they've changed the stadium, but I remember people talking about how the stadium was kind of stacked or something. I don't know if it's just the way that it's actually like, just the format of the actual stands, but it's loud every time.”
Yardbarker
Lions cut K Austin Seibert
The Detroit Lions on Friday waived kicker Austin Seibert, who has been dealing with a groin injury. While the Lions didn't announce another move at the position, Michael Badgely is expected to kick for the Lions (1-3) on Sunday at the New England Patriots (1-3). After trying out kickers on...
Comments / 0