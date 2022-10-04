After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO