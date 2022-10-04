Read full article on original website
College Football Coach Announces Abrupt Resignation On Thursday
A college football coach is stepping down, effective immediately, just days before his team's game on Saturday. Wofford head football coach Josh Conklin has announced his abrupt resignation this Thursday. The Terriers went just 1-11 last season and were off to a 1-5 start this year. It's ...
1 successful college coach would ‘crawl’ to get Wisconsin job?
Wisconsin made a bold move over the weekend when they decided to fire Paul Chryst despite the coach being largely successful throughout his run as head coach of the football team. The question now becomes who will be the replacement coach. Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is the interim coach,...
Nick Saban reveals how backup QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson have fared with more practice opportunities
If Alabama doesn’t have Bryce Young back for this weekend, Nick Saban and company will have some fascinating options against Texas A&M. Of course, Jalen Milroe came on in relief of the reigning Heisman winner last weekend against Arkansas, guiding the Crimson Tide to victory. After, there’s star recruit Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, who could perhaps get his shot if Milroe falters.
Report: SEC Starting Quarterback May Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has suffered a severe injury that could sideline him for the season. According to ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons, the junior is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his throwing hand. Although he's not officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Johnson won't return anytime soon.
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability
Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
2022 Week Five Heisman Rankings
After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Former Alabama star makes it clear how he feels about the Vols the rest of the season
A former Alabama star had a pretty strong take this week on the Tennesee Vols and what he expects from UT the rest of the season. Former Crimson Tide safety Roman Harper, a two-time NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion, said on the SEC Network this past week that he thinks Tennessee will end up winning 11 games this season.
Stetson Bennett signs NIL deal with Shuman Farms
Stetson Bennett has signed yet another NIL deal, and he’s back with a new TV commercial. The Georgia quarterback has inked an agreement with Shuman Farms. With a major focus on gameday tailgating, Bennett will be promoting the company’s sweet onions across his social media platforms and will be included in marketing materials materials at point of sales.
Mike Leach has radical solution to fix NIL issues
Mike Leach is known for being a bold thinker, both as a coach and as a personality. It’s no surprise then that the Mississippi State coach has a bold plan for how to address the current mess facing college football due to new transfer and Name, Image and Likeness rules.
Joel Klatt breaks down chances Alabama goes undefeated
Alabama hasn’t won less than 10 games in a season under Nick Saban since his inaugural run in Tuscaloosa. However, going undefeated is a whole different issue, specifically with the doubt surrounding this Crimson Tide team. Still, FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt has as good a chance as anyone to run the table.
Baylor 2023 Hoops Target Wesley Yates Announces Commitment Decision
The Baylor Bears already have two commitments in the class of 2023 and are aiming for another.
USC, Utah, UCLA atop SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
The Pac-12 football title race will become much clearer after this weekend. Utah (4-1, 2-0) and UCLA (5-0, 2-0) will play each other at the Rose Bowl in one of the most anticipated Week 6 matchups across the college football landscape. The winner of that game will have the inside track to the ...
HC Lance Leipold launches Kansas into new era — can the school keep him?
It’s a new day in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks' football team is undefeated (5-0, 3-0 in Big 12). ESPN College GameDay is in town for KU's clash against fellow unbeaten TCU (4-0, 2-0) on Saturday. Head coach Lance Leipold is dangerously close to becoming a household name. Regardless of...
Top-150 recruit Malik Presley down to 3 schools
San Marcos (Texas) High three-star recruit Malik Presley tells On3 he’s down to three schools: Texas, Texas A&M, and Arizona State. Presley, a 6-foot-6 class of 2023 small forward, recently unofficially visited Texas A&M. Texas was set to host him officially on October 15th, but that trip will be rescheduled. Arizona State will host him this month on the 22nd.
Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game at Arizona
The injury report is getting shorter and shorter for the Oregon Ducks football team as the season reaches the halfway mark. Only offensive lineman Steven Jones and defensive tackle Popo Aumavae are listed as definitely out as they are both expected to miss the entire season. But considering it’s Week 6 of the season and Oregon has an upcoming bye week, it’s rather remarkable the injury report isn’t longer. The Ducks have been bitten by the injury bug for the past few seasons, so it’s nice to see they are relatively healthy in the month of October. If by chance they come...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Oregon football: Dan Lanning emphasizing quick start for Ducks against Arizona
Oregon is cruising into Tuscon as it rides a four-game win streak into its battle with the Arizona Wildcats, but it hasn't all been easy. The No. 12 Ducks had to use a monstrous 29-point fourth quarter to down the Washington State Cougars and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is emphasizing getting off to quicker starts. In that road trip to Pullman, Oregon won 44-41 as both offenses exploded in the second half. The Ducks led 10-3 after the opening quarter and found themselves trailing 17-9 going into halftime. With just over four minutes left in the third, Washington State jumped out to a 27-15 lead, eventually leading 34-22 with 6:42 remaining but it was all downhill from there for the Cougars.
