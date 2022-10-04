ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Nick Saban reveals how backup QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson have fared with more practice opportunities

If Alabama doesn’t have Bryce Young back for this weekend, Nick Saban and company will have some fascinating options against Texas A&M. Of course, Jalen Milroe came on in relief of the reigning Heisman winner last weekend against Arkansas, guiding the Crimson Tide to victory. After, there’s star recruit Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, who could perhaps get his shot if Milroe falters.
Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
2022 Week Five Heisman Rankings

After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Stetson Bennett signs NIL deal with Shuman Farms

Stetson Bennett has signed yet another NIL deal, and he’s back with a new TV commercial. The Georgia quarterback has inked an agreement with Shuman Farms. With a major focus on gameday tailgating, Bennett will be promoting the company’s sweet onions across his social media platforms and will be included in marketing materials materials at point of sales.
Joel Klatt breaks down chances Alabama goes undefeated

Alabama hasn’t won less than 10 games in a season under Nick Saban since his inaugural run in Tuscaloosa. However, going undefeated is a whole different issue, specifically with the doubt surrounding this Crimson Tide team. Still, FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt has as good a chance as anyone to run the table.
Top-150 recruit Malik Presley down to 3 schools

San Marcos (Texas) High three-star recruit Malik Presley tells On3 he’s down to three schools: Texas, Texas A&M, and Arizona State. Presley, a 6-foot-6 class of 2023 small forward, recently unofficially visited Texas A&M. Texas was set to host him officially on October 15th, but that trip will be rescheduled. Arizona State will host him this month on the 22nd.
Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game at Arizona

The injury report is getting shorter and shorter for the Oregon Ducks football team as the season reaches the halfway mark. Only offensive lineman Steven Jones and defensive tackle Popo Aumavae are listed as definitely out as they are both expected to miss the entire season. But considering it’s Week 6 of the season and Oregon has an upcoming bye week, it’s rather remarkable the injury report isn’t longer. The Ducks have been bitten by the injury bug for the past few seasons, so it’s nice to see they are relatively healthy in the month of October. If by chance they come...
Oregon football: Dan Lanning emphasizing quick start for Ducks against Arizona

Oregon is cruising into Tuscon as it rides a four-game win streak into its battle with the Arizona Wildcats, but it hasn't all been easy. The No. 12 Ducks had to use a monstrous 29-point fourth quarter to down the Washington State Cougars and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is emphasizing getting off to quicker starts. In that road trip to Pullman, Oregon won 44-41 as both offenses exploded in the second half. The Ducks led 10-3 after the opening quarter and found themselves trailing 17-9 going into halftime. With just over four minutes left in the third, Washington State jumped out to a 27-15 lead, eventually leading 34-22 with 6:42 remaining but it was all downhill from there for the Cougars.
