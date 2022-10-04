Read full article on original website
Carolyn Schuster
3d ago
derrrr, leftist ploy to whip up fear in hysterical women so they won't vote for something better. Emily Randall must have organized this one
Secretary of state unavailable for planned debate before election day
SEATTLE — A debate between Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and challenger Julie Anderson has been canceled, and Sen. Patty Murray has yet to commit to a second debate against challenger Tiffany Smiley. The Washington State Debate Coalition announced Thursday that it canceled the secretary of state debate planned...
KXLY
Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Seattle Is Third-Richest Metro in the US, Even aPodments Might Become Unaffordable, Biden to Pardon Americans Convicted of Simple Marijuana Possession
While we are busy sweeping homeless people, and wondering where the money will come from to pay our teachers, let's turn to this report, presented by Bloomberg: "Seattle Overtakes Boston as Third-Richest US City by Household Income." Apparently Dying Seattle is "enjoying a strong rebound from the pandemic." In fact, Seattle's metropolitan area is one of four metros in the US whose median income is above $100,000. If there is extreme poverty in this part of the world, it is not because of poor "life choices." It is imposed on people. We, as a community, have decided that it's acceptable to keep people in what Maxim Gorky called "the lower depths." At this point, let's turn to these words by another great poet, T.S. Eliot:
Tiffany Smiley Campaign Fires Back at Starbucks, Seahawks and Seattle Times
Washington state’s largest newspaper sent the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate a cease and desist letter. The Seattle Times’ complaint concerned the Tiffany Smiley campaign’s use of the Times logo and some headlines in one ad. Smiley fired back with a letter of her own, this one to the Federal Elections Commission.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrat lawmaker claims cops are mad they ‘can’t go around killing people,’ union silent so far
A bipartisan group of lawmakers and law enforcement leaders are coming together to demand changes to the Democrat-passed police reform bills. And one of the bills’ architects is on the defense, insulting Democrats who criticize his bills and smearing cops as angry that “they can’t go around killing people.”
Washington state, King County officials tout election security ahead of midterms
(The Center Square) – With the general election a little more than a month away, Washington state Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and King County Elections Director Julie Wise assured the public that the state's election system is secure and tried to dispel "disinformation" and "misinformation" about elections. Both...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: City of Olympia embraces racist segregationist meeting at taxpayer expense
The City of Olympia is hosting a racially segregated community safety meeting as officials continue to advance Black Lives Matter-inspired initiatives. The meeting appears to come after community outreach resulted in too much pro-police and law enforcement feedback. City leaders created a nine-member Community Work Group to “reimagine public safety”...
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
Tiffany Smiley criticizes Seattle Times over cease and desist letter
After The Seattle Times, Seattle Seahawks, and Starbucks issued cease and desist orders to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley for the use of their logos in a recent campaign ad, Smiley is now criticizing the Times for “illegally using its corporate resources to support the re-election campaign of Senator Patty Murray.”
capitolhillseattle.com
Hours restored at Capitol Hill library after summer workforce crunch
The Capitol Hill branch of the Seattle Public Library is getting some of its hours back. SPL announced that Thursday morning hours are being restored at the Harvard Ave library starting October 20th. The upgrade is part of restoring hours at the Ballard, Capitol Hill, Douglass-Truth, Madrona-Sally Goldmark, Montlake and...
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest County Fails to Meet Goals After Spending over $230 Million in Taxpayer Dollars on Homeless Housing
King County, Seattle, has poured $230 million into homeless housing projects in the area since 2020, but half of those properties are vacant and they have yet to meet even half their goal of housing 1,600 homeless people, according to The Seattle Times. The county is still buying up hotels...
wpln.org
Physician groups request DOJ investigate those targeting of pediatric trans care
National physician groups are now asking the Department of Justice to investigate threats to children’s hospitals over care for transgender teens. The clinic at Vanderbilt is just one of several that have been targeted by far-right activists. A conservative news website published what it called an “expose” last month...
seattlemedium.com
WA State Minimum Wage Increasing Again
The State of Washington’s minimum wage will rise by over a dollar, reaching $15.74 an hour, in January 2023. The $1.25 raise in minimum wage was announced last month in news release from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. The release credits the 8.66% increase in the minimum wage to the rising costs of living, as state law requires the department to calculate every year’s minimum wage based on the consumer price index.
publicola.com
In a Sign of Worsening Conditions, Understaffed King County Jail Has Lacked Water for a Week
The King County Jail in downtown Seattle has lacked potable water since Thursday, September 29, and people incarcerated at the jail have been relying on bottled water for the past week, PubliCola has confirmed. According to a spokesman for the county’s Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD), the county...
The Stranger
How One Redistricting Enthusiast May Change Seattle’s Voting Boundaries for a Decade
Last week, two of the five commissioners responsible for redrawing Seattle's voting boundaries flipped positions to keep Magnolia whole at the cost of moving most of Fremont into a different district, a decision that broke with community-sourced recommendations from the Redistricting Justice Coalition (RJC), a group of civil rights organizations that lobbies for equitable redistricting practices.
MyNorthwest.com
Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’
With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis
Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
capitolhillseattle.com
Popping up from Capitol Hill, Ethan Stowell ready to hatch ‘pasture raised’ chicken sandwich chain
We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
Chronicle
Mothers Gather in Olympia to Receive First Birth Certificates for Stillborn Babies
OLYMPIA — Twenty-one years ago, Candy Wright received a death certificate for her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, but she never received a birth certificate. Wright, from Vancouver, Washington, had been pregnant with Sarah Elizabeth for a full term, but when she went into labor, there was no heartbeat. The umbilical cord had wrapped around her daughter twice, and the result was a stillbirth.
