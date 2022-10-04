ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 3

Carolyn Schuster
3d ago

derrrr, leftist ploy to whip up fear in hysterical women so they won't vote for something better. Emily Randall must have organized this one

Reply
2
 

KXLY

Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog PM: Seattle Is Third-Richest Metro in the US, Even aPodments Might Become Unaffordable, Biden to Pardon Americans Convicted of Simple Marijuana Possession

While we are busy sweeping homeless people, and wondering where the money will come from to pay our teachers, let's turn to this report, presented by Bloomberg: "Seattle Overtakes Boston as Third-Richest US City by Household Income." Apparently Dying Seattle is "enjoying a strong rebound from the pandemic." In fact, Seattle's metropolitan area is one of four metros in the US whose median income is above $100,000. If there is extreme poverty in this part of the world, it is not because of poor "life choices." It is imposed on people. We, as a community, have decided that it's acceptable to keep people in what Maxim Gorky called "the lower depths." At this point, let's turn to these words by another great poet, T.S. Eliot:
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: City of Olympia embraces racist segregationist meeting at taxpayer expense

The City of Olympia is hosting a racially segregated community safety meeting as officials continue to advance Black Lives Matter-inspired initiatives. The meeting appears to come after community outreach resulted in too much pro-police and law enforcement feedback. City leaders created a nine-member Community Work Group to “reimagine public safety”...
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far

Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Tiffany Smiley criticizes Seattle Times over cease and desist letter

After The Seattle Times, Seattle Seahawks, and Starbucks issued cease and desist orders to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley for the use of their logos in a recent campaign ad, Smiley is now criticizing the Times for “illegally using its corporate resources to support the re-election campaign of Senator Patty Murray.”
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Hours restored at Capitol Hill library after summer workforce crunch

The Capitol Hill branch of the Seattle Public Library is getting some of its hours back. SPL announced that Thursday morning hours are being restored at the Harvard Ave library starting October 20th. The upgrade is part of restoring hours at the Ballard, Capitol Hill, Douglass-Truth, Madrona-Sally Goldmark, Montlake and...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

WA State Minimum Wage Increasing Again

The State of Washington’s minimum wage will rise by over a dollar, reaching $15.74 an hour, in January 2023. The $1.25 raise in minimum wage was announced last month in news release from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. The release credits the 8.66% increase in the minimum wage to the rising costs of living, as state law requires the department to calculate every year’s minimum wage based on the consumer price index.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

How One Redistricting Enthusiast May Change Seattle’s Voting Boundaries for a Decade

Last week, two of the five commissioners responsible for redrawing Seattle's voting boundaries flipped positions to keep Magnolia whole at the cost of moving most of Fremont into a different district, a decision that broke with community-sourced recommendations from the Redistricting Justice Coalition (RJC), a group of civil rights organizations that lobbies for equitable redistricting practices.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’

With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis

Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Popping up from Capitol Hill, Ethan Stowell ready to hatch ‘pasture raised’ chicken sandwich chain

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Mothers Gather in Olympia to Receive First Birth Certificates for Stillborn Babies

OLYMPIA — Twenty-one years ago, Candy Wright received a death certificate for her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, but she never received a birth certificate. Wright, from Vancouver, Washington, had been pregnant with Sarah Elizabeth for a full term, but when she went into labor, there was no heartbeat. The umbilical cord had wrapped around her daughter twice, and the result was a stillbirth.
OLYMPIA, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
WASHINGTON STATE

