Football

247Sports

New Oregon OL commit Bryce Boulton breaks down his decision

Palm Desert (Calif.) offensive lineman Bryce Boulton just announced he’ll play his college ball at Oregon. The public commitment has been a long time coming. He actually committed silently to the Ducks back in July when he visited for Oregon's big Saturday Night Live event. "I committed at that...
247Sports

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Stanford Cardinal

The Oregon State Beavers hit the road once again, this week to Palo Alto, California to take on the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. This week's game will air on ESPN, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 on the young season in conference play as they took care of business against a Stanford that hasn't beaten an FBS opponent in over a year. Oregon heads south-east for its second true road game of the year, taking on...
247Sports

Bama QB Bryce Young appears to be gametime decision for Ags, Tide

There isn't any doubt at this point that at least one team will be trotting out their backup quarterback when Texas A&M takes on Alabama from Tuscaloosa tonight at 7:00 pm on CBS. The Aggies' Max Johnson has been ruled out not only for this weekend but for at least multiple games going forward. That leaves the position in the hands of the starter coming out of fall camp, third year man Haynes King who came off of the bench when Johnson's throwing hand was injured against Mississippi State last week.
247Sports

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman reveals rituals, pre-game meetings with referees

Heading into Saturday's matchup with No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has already encountered the ups and downs only college football can provide during his first season as head coach. The Fighting Irish (2-2) opened the season with a two-score loss to Ohio State and then suffered an embarrassing loss to Marshall in Week 2. However, Freeman's squad has seemingly righted the ship in recent weeks, rattling off two-straight wins against Cal and North Carolina.
247Sports

Maryland Football adds potential replacement for key player

Maryland football's most valuable offseason addition came when the Terps added kicker Chad Ryland, an Eastern Michigan transfer who's been one of the best kickers in the country. The bad news: he only has one year left, so they'll need to find a replacement next season. On Friday they added a prospect for the job in IMG Academy (Fla.) kicker Roman Levant.
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU

Game day is finally here. No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) and No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0) are set for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff on ESPN from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Todd McShay and Kris Budden will be on the broadcast for ESPN, with the game also available as an online live-stream via the ESPN app for smart devices or WatchESPN.com.
247Sports

247Sports

