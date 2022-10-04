ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany says Poland World War II reparations 'a closed issue'

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Germany's foreign minister said Tuesday that Poland's demands for reparations for World War II aggressions are "closed issues."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnscK_0iLjSAon00
German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a press briefing in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday. EPA-EFE

Annalena Baerbock made the comments during a news conference in Warsaw while attending the Warsaw Security Forum. The comments were in response to past efforts by Poland to get restitution for Germany's occupation of Poland from 1939 to 1945 during the global conflict.

Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Monday signed a diplomatic note demanding war reparations.

Germany rejected a Polish parliamentary report last month saying that it owes the country $1.32 trillion for damages caused during World War II.

Rau on Tuesday pushed Germany again for World War II compensation.

"Polish society is still suffering from the trauma of Germany's armed assault on Poland in 1939, followed by the German occupation and the negative consequences of these events for social capital, economic potential and national heritage," he said, according to Polskie Radio .

"This is why the Polish government on Monday issued a note to the German government, asking that this problem be solved, and for a just, comprehensive, material and legal settlement of the issue of damage and losses incurred by Polish citizens and the Polish state as a result of World War II."

Germany has long claimed that all financial commitments from World War II were settled with the Two-Plus-Four Treaty of 1990, which allowed the reunification of Germany. Polish rulers in 1953, under pressure from the Soviet Union, also relinquished all war claims from Germany.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
