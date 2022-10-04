ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

2 men stabbed after fight along Wisconsin Avenue in northwest DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men were injured after they stabbed one another during a fight Thursday evening, police said. Police were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around 5:27 p.m. The incident happened in the Cathedral Heights neighborhood, officials said. No further details...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Overturned dump truck blocks all lanes along Dale Boulevard

DALE CITY, Va. (7News) — All lanes are blocked along Dale Boulevard just past Route 1 in Dale City, Virginia after a dump truck overturned spilling debris on the roadway, VDOT reports. Prince William County Police are on the scene helping with traffic control. Officials ask that people take...
DALE CITY, VA
WJLA

4 men shot in Northwest DC Thursday afternoon; police search for suspects

WASHINGTON (7News) — Four men were shot Thursday in Northwest Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said, just blocks away from Union Station. Officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest just after 1 p.m., First District Commander Tasha Bryant said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'Ground zero': DMV Red Cross volunteer says Florida needs your help

WASHINGTON (7News) — The American Red Cross has close to 1,600 volunteers in Florida and 40 of them are from the D.C. area. Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, along with the western wildfires, are all painful and difficult reminders of larger and more frequent disasters and the need for volunteers and donations.
FLORIDA STATE
WJLA

Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WJLA

TRAFFIC ALERT | 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler Race to close several DC streets

WASHINGTON (7News) — The 38th annual Army Ten-Miler race takes place Sunday, Oct. 9, and D.C. area residents can expect an impact on their morning and afternoon commutes. Officials say the race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into D.C., returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

1 person hospitalized after being stabbed on Metrobus in NE DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro Transit police responded to a stabbing onboard a Metrobus in Northeast D.C. on Friday evening, authorities said. The bus was at Benning Road and 18th Street Northeast, police said. The victim was an adult male who reportedly suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Stafford Co. schools superintendent asks Virginia lawmakers for help with teacher shortage

As nearby public school districts see a decrease in student enrollment, Stafford County student enrollment is up. “Stafford County has 31,000 students right now. And in the past year, we grew by over 600 students, and we're projected to grow by another 600 students. In relative terms, that's like growing by an entire school building worth of kids every year,” said Superintendent Thomas Taylor.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday

MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
MCLEAN, VA

