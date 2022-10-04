Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Related
WJLA
Arlington picks location for new pedestrian bridge linking Crystal City, National Airport
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County has decided on a location where it wants to build a pedestrian bridge linking Crystal City and Reagan National Airport. The bridge will go from a new VRE rail station that will be built in Crystal City over the GW Parkway and straight into a parking garage at the airport.
WJLA
Class action lawsuit filed against Capital Jazz super cruise after I-Team investigation
WASHINGTON (7News) — A class-action lawsuit has just been filed against Capital Jazz for lack of refunds to customers on a 2022 cruise canceled due to COVID-19 following an exclusive 7News I-Team investigation. Capital Jazz is well known in the DMV for its annual Capital Jazz Fest held in...
WJLA
2 men stabbed after fight along Wisconsin Avenue in northwest DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men were injured after they stabbed one another during a fight Thursday evening, police said. Police were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around 5:27 p.m. The incident happened in the Cathedral Heights neighborhood, officials said. No further details...
WJLA
Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Mayor Bowser says she is currently reviewing controversial Geldart case, future unknown
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took questions about the district's controversial Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Chris Geldart, on Friday. This past Saturday, Geldart took some heat for allegedly grabbing a trainer by the neck at a Gold's Gym in Arlington. Geldart was charged with assault and...
WJLA
SEE IT: Overturned dump truck blocks all lanes along Dale Boulevard
DALE CITY, Va. (7News) — All lanes are blocked along Dale Boulevard just past Route 1 in Dale City, Virginia after a dump truck overturned spilling debris on the roadway, VDOT reports. Prince William County Police are on the scene helping with traffic control. Officials ask that people take...
WJLA
4 men shot in Northwest DC Thursday afternoon; police search for suspects
WASHINGTON (7News) — Four men were shot Thursday in Northwest Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said, just blocks away from Union Station. Officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest just after 1 p.m., First District Commander Tasha Bryant said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
WJLA
Part of Tysons Boulevard closed due to road damage, possible sinkhole: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Road damage closed a portion of Tysons Boulevard between International Drive and Park Run Drive on Friday, according to Fairfax County police. The incident was initially reported as a sinkhole, police said. Crews responded to the area to assess and repair the damage. It's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
'Ground zero': DMV Red Cross volunteer says Florida needs your help
WASHINGTON (7News) — The American Red Cross has close to 1,600 volunteers in Florida and 40 of them are from the D.C. area. Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, along with the western wildfires, are all painful and difficult reminders of larger and more frequent disasters and the need for volunteers and donations.
WJLA
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
WJLA
27-year-old man charged after allegedly firing at officers during Va. police chase
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A 27-year-old Arlington, Va. man is in police custody after he allegedly fired at officers during a police chase through two counties Thursday. Ricardo Singleton was taken into custody Thursday night. He was wanted for felony speed to elude, brandishing as well as a hit-and-run for an incident that happened in Arlington on Thursday.
WJLA
TRAFFIC ALERT | 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler Race to close several DC streets
WASHINGTON (7News) — The 38th annual Army Ten-Miler race takes place Sunday, Oct. 9, and D.C. area residents can expect an impact on their morning and afternoon commutes. Officials say the race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into D.C., returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Police chase spans 2 Va. counties, suspect opens fire on officers: Officials
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A wanted suspect is in custody after Arlington police say a suspect gave chase across two neighboring Virginia counties and fired a number of shots at officers. Police said Ricardo Singleton, 27, fired "several rounds" at uniformed officers with a semi-automatic pistol with an extended...
WJLA
Driver found unconscious after car runs off road, on to DC sidewalk then crashes: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating what led up to a car that crashed into a brick wall outside of a D.C. Bank of America on Wednesday. The crash took place around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE.
WJLA
Md. man charged in connection to May fatal shooting in Prince George's County
WASHINGTON (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in May. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights, police said. The victim from the May incident was 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville, officials said.
WJLA
1 person hospitalized after being stabbed on Metrobus in NE DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro Transit police responded to a stabbing onboard a Metrobus in Northeast D.C. on Friday evening, authorities said. The bus was at Benning Road and 18th Street Northeast, police said. The victim was an adult male who reportedly suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he...
WJLA
Virginia social worker charged for filming minor undressing, police look for more victims
CLIFTON, Va. (7News) — A 64-year-old social worker from northern Virginia was arrested on Tuesday for recording a minor, Fairfax County police said. Henry Pacheco of Clifton was hired by the victim's family 10 years ago, police reported. Pacheco reportedly "groomed" the victim and her family by offering trips,...
WJLA
Stafford Co. schools superintendent asks Virginia lawmakers for help with teacher shortage
As nearby public school districts see a decrease in student enrollment, Stafford County student enrollment is up. “Stafford County has 31,000 students right now. And in the past year, we grew by over 600 students, and we're projected to grow by another 600 students. In relative terms, that's like growing by an entire school building worth of kids every year,” said Superintendent Thomas Taylor.
WJLA
37 fired DC police officers reinstated, most got $14M in back pay, auditor report says
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department reinstated dozens of fired officers and paid them $14 million in back pay, including a few who were deemed a "threat to safety," according to a new 86-page report from the D.C. auditor, just out Thursday. The most common reason the firings...
WJLA
Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
Comments / 0