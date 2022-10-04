Officers ask for help after large number of ducks shot and left to waste near Osgood

OSGOOD, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers were made aware of 20 mallard ducks and one wigeon that were shot and left to waste in a field near North 26th West in the Osgood area (43.59938, -112.08318) on Sept. 26.

Officials say it is not clear whether the ducks were shot at the site or later dumped there. An initial investigation determined the ducks were shot a day or two prior during the youth and veterans/active military waterfowl weekend.

Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in solving the crime.

“Waterfowl are a resource highly valued in this community and there are hungry people who would have eaten these wasted ducks,” Senior Conservation Officer Austin Smith said. “The suspects may have posted pictures or videos on social media, so if you have any information or have seen something suspicious, please give me or the CAP line a call.”

Two concerned anonymous citizens have put up a reward of $600 for information leading to the issuance of citations on this case. In addition, the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) reward system is in place and could provide an additional reward.

Please reach out to Senior Conservation Officer Austin Smith, (208) 972-1690, austin.smith@idfg.idaho.gov or call the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline, 1-800-632-5999 if you have any information that you feel could be useful. All information can be kept confidential.

