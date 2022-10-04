If you're looking to travel this winter (not around the holidays), Southwest Airlines has an sale for you.

The carrier announced it would sell flights for as little as $29 one-way for passengers who book before 11:59 p.m. CT on Oct. 6 for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15. The period from Dec. 16 to Jan. 9 is excluded.

"We're making it easier for customers to book their winter getaway with confidence," Bill Tierney, Southwest's vice president of marketing and digital experience, said in a statement. "We're ready to serve our Customers and take them where and when they need to go."

Promotional fares come with other restrictions, including not being valid for Friday or Sunday travel.

Sample fares

According to Southwest, $29 fares are available on flights between Houston (Hobby) and New Orleans, Myrtle Beach and Nashville and other routes.

Fares starting at $39 are available on flights, including some between San Diego and San Jose, California, and $69 fares are available on routes like New York (LaGuardia) to Chicago (Midway).

Check out the airline's low-fare calendar for other deals.

A Southwest Airlines at Reagan National Airport, in Arlington, Va., on Dec. 27, 2021. Jacquelyn Martin, AP

Southwest's credits don't expire

Southwest announced over the summer that travel credits issued by the airline would no longer expire. That gives customers more flexibility if their travel plans change to rebook in the future without losing access to their funds.

The airline is also known for its generous bag policy with two checked bags included for every passenger on every ticket.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: $29 flights available on Southwest for this winter