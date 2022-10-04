ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This early Prime Day deal has our favorite Kindle for the lowest price we've ever seen

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOfqv_0iLjRdFx00
Get the Kindle Paperwhite for the lowest price we've ever seen ahead of October Prime Day. Reviewed/Séamus Bellamy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're a fan of murder mysteries or sappy love stories, you can cuddle up with all your favorite books this fall for less. Right now, you can get your hands on our favorite Kindle for the lowest price we've ever seen—no need to wait until October Prime Day or Black Friday 2022 to save big on this Reviewed-approved e-reader.

$99.99 at Amazon

Usually priced at $139.99, the 8GB 11th-generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite can be yours today for just $99.99—a savings of $40 and the best price we've seen all year. Better still, if you trade in a qualifying device you can also get an Amazon gift card and an extra 20% off.

National Taco Day: Here's where to get free food, deals this Taco Tuesday

Walmart sale: Shop 85+ best early Black Friday deals on Apple, Ninja and Vizio before October Prime Day

As one of our favorite e-readers and the best Kindle we've ever tested , we loved the Paperwhite's large, crisp display and the extensive content catalog. With improved resolution, a faster processor and a bigger screen than previous models, the Paperwhite is a must-have for any book worm. Perhaps the best part of all is the battery life—the popular device can last up to 10 weeks between charges and takes as little as 2.5 hours to recharge.

Catch up on all your favorite titles and immerse yourself in the plots of page-turning sci-fi and romance novels with the Kindle Paperwhite. Snatch this early Black Friday deal now before stock sells out.

$99.99 at Amazon

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: This early Prime Day deal has our favorite Kindle for the lowest price we've ever seen

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home and kitchen deals: Best pre-sale deals to shop now

If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true: Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in less than one weeks’ time.After months of speculation, the dates of the Prime Early Access have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.One of the best times to score a saving across TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances, mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindle Books#Electronics Deals#The Kindle Paperwhite#Amazon Kindle Paperwhite#Taco Tuesday#Vizio
Yahoo!

Amazon has unbelievable kitchen deals — up to 80% off — and the Prime Early Access Sale hasn't even started yet

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. As the holidays approach, seasonal treats and warm drinks call us to the kitchen. Luckily, Amazon has some fantastic deals on a number of appliances that make daily tasks easier and provide fun and innovative ways to prepare food — and they’re all on sale just in time for the change in seasons.
RECIPES
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Best tech deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on tablets, laptops and more

They say Prime Day comes but once a year, but it seems Amazon has other ideas. For the first time, the retail giant is breaking all the rules and running a second Prime Day sale in 2022, called the Prime Early Access Sale. That means there’ll be savings on everything from homeware and clothing to technology, laptops and phones.Taking place on 11-12 October, the autumn shopping event lands just weeks before Black Friday – the biggest online shopping event on the calendar – and just three months after the most recent Prime Day in July.As always, our team of IndyBest...
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Apple AirPods Pro slashed to $169 ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's flagship version of its AirPod earbuds, the AirPods Pro, is on sale right now at Amazon for 32 per cent or $80 off (opens in new tab), bringing the price down to just $170. This is a great deal ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and we'd be surprised if it was beaten during Amazon's event which runs over the 11th and 12th of October.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, now is great time to buy a MacBook. Following this year's release of the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Apple iPad mini hits lowest price ever ahead of Amazon's Prime October sale

Apple's iPad mini just hit its lowest price ever ahead of Amazon's Prime October sale. The early holiday deal let you snap up our favorite compact tablet for less. Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad mini 6 to $399 (opens in new tab) — just days ahead of its Prime Early Access Sale. Usually it retails for $499, so that's $100 in savings and its biggest discount to date. This is one of the best Prime Early Access Sale iPad deals previews you can get today.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Best Buy October savings event — top early holiday deals

Best Buy's October savings event includes excellent fall discounts on top-rated electronics. The big box retailer offers tons of Prime Early Access Sale alternative deals on laptops, tablets, PC accesories, gaming and more. One top Best Buy deal offers the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 for just $649...
RETAIL
romper.com

Target Deal Days Are Officially Here

Not to make anyone panic or anything, but Christmas is less than 100 days away. I know, we haven’t even celebrated Halloween yet, but I need to acknowledge that we have to start planning our gift selections sooner rather than later. I don't know about you, but I don’t want to deal with another great Tickle Me Elmo war of 1996. Luckily, Target is already in the holiday shopping game by bringing back Target Deal Days.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

632K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy