A 124-year-old biscuit glued inside a soldier's scrapbook is among the treasures—and oddities—lining the shelves in the Library Services Center at Johns Hopkins. The lump of hardtack, a cheap, durable Army provision issued during the Spanish-American War, was meaningful enough for artillery soldier Henry Hyndman to keep in his personal collection, along with medals, newspaper clippings, letters, and other mementos spanning his young adulthood. Today his scrapbook survives among the stacks of Johns Hopkins Special Collections, nearby relics like the Hopkins Family Bible, a collection of letters and original works by Gertrude Stein, and research remnants of NASA's first mission to Mars.

LAUREL, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO