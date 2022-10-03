ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

jhu.edu

Latine/x celebration fosters sense of connection, belonging

About 150 attendees—students, faculty, and staff&mdasdh;took part in Johns Hopkins University's first-ever Latine/x and Hispanic Heritage Celebration luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Scott-Bates Commons on the Homewood campus. The event, hosted by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, was designed to bring together those at Hopkins who identify as Latine/x or Hispanic and foster a sense of connection and belonging.
BALTIMORE, MD
jhu.edu

Holding on to Hopkins' history

A 124-year-old biscuit glued inside a soldier's scrapbook is among the treasures—and oddities—lining the shelves in the Library Services Center at Johns Hopkins. The lump of hardtack, a cheap, durable Army provision issued during the Spanish-American War, was meaningful enough for artillery soldier Henry Hyndman to keep in his personal collection, along with medals, newspaper clippings, letters, and other mementos spanning his young adulthood. Today his scrapbook survives among the stacks of Johns Hopkins Special Collections, nearby relics like the Hopkins Family Bible, a collection of letters and original works by Gertrude Stein, and research remnants of NASA's first mission to Mars.
LAUREL, MD
jhu.edu

Sign up for the Adopt-a-Family/Senior Program

Each year, the Johns Hopkins Office of Economic Development and Community Partnerships works with local nonprofit and social service agencies to help brighten the holidays for families and seniors in need in the Baltimore community. This holiday season Johns Hopkins is partnering with several community organizations to help bring some...
BALTIMORE, MD
jhu.edu

Johns Hopkins United Way campaign kickoff

Johns Hopkins University kicks off its 2022 United Way fundraising campaign with a virtual meeting at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 11. This annual drive, part of a long-standing partnership with the United Way of Central Maryland, raises donations for nonprofit organizations working to improve the well-being of JHU's neighbors, with a focus on supporting three important areas: financial stability, education, and health.
BALTIMORE, MD

