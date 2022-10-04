Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: The quintessential fall playlist for sad girl autumn
Whenever I think of fall, I think of intricate guitar patterns, apple turnovers and unravelling sweaters. Here are some songs that I think emulate the magic of this season. I start every fall playlist with this song. Fall is the second most romantic season — behind winter, of course. Girl in Red captures the feeling of being young and in love with a beautiful girl in the most authentic way possible.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: ‘Bros’ is the silly gay romantic comedy we all need
SPOILER ALERT: This column contains potential spoilers about "Bros.”. If I wanted to sit down and find a cute story about straight people, I’d find millions. “Bros,” a gay romantic comedy written by Billy Eichner, is one of few. “Bros” centers on Bobby Lieber, a gay Jewish...
Christina Ricci & Her Husband Channel Morticia & Gomez Addams In This Hypnotizing Holiday Photoshoot
Christina Ricci will always be an Addams family member in our hearts, even if she’s not playing little Wednesday Addams anymore. But it’s clear the Yellowjackets star always has a fondness for the darker things in life, especially when it comes to her wardrobe. As a holiday treat, Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton decided to bring a bit of that darkness to a new photoshoot. And we’re seriously getting Morticia and Gomez Addams vibes from this.
