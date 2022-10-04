ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 5

Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report 4 new COVID-19 deaths over past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In their weekly report, New Hampshire health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 over the previous week. There have been 2,709 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 1,975 active COVID-19 cases, relatively similar...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

Number of patients testing positive, receiving treatment for COVID-19 slightly rises in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association is reporting a continued slight increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19 and being treated for the virus. On Wednesday, there was an increase from 107 people testing positive Tuesday to 116 people testing positive. It is the highest number since July 20. Of those 116 people, 37 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, up from 29 on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Most New Hampshire residents eligible for new COVID-19 booster haven't received it

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials say hundreds of thousands of Granite Staters still have not received the updated COVID-19 omicron booster. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, of the 900,000 Granite Staters age 12 and older who got the two-shot primary COVID-19 vaccine, just 65,000 have received the updated booster that targets the omicron subvariant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mychamplainvalley.com

Health officials warn of increase of Xylazine use

Vermont has faced a fentanyl crisis for years, but now experts say a new substance, Xylazine, has found its way into the state’s opioid supply and is having a deathly impact on Vermont drug users. Xylazine is an animal sedative that is commonly used on animals like cows and...
VERMONT STATE
laconiadailysun.com

State addresses report of EZ Pass vulnerability

CONCORD — New Hampshire officials who claimed on Thursday that there is no vulnerability in the EZ Pass system were scrambling on Friday to address the concerns brought to their attention by Gerry Kennedy of Alton, a risk analyst with Observatory Strategic Management. Kennedy initially reported problems with the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Covid 19 Vaccine#Public Health Services#Claremont
VTDigger

Covid numbers questioned

I recently heard on VPR the supposed latest numbers on Covid in Vermont. I can understand how the state has accurate numbers for the number of folks hospitalized or in the intensive care units, but I question the total number of cases. Two weeks ago, my three grandchildren, my husband...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire fishermen worried about new guidelines to protect right whales

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New Hampshire fishermen are raising concerns about additional restrictions they'll be facing in order to protect the critically endangered right whale. The president of the New Hampshire Fish Council said guidelines are being worked out between the industry and National Marine Fisheries Service, but he said there has never been a recorded incident between a right whale and a New Hampshire fisherman.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WMUR.com

Dr. Sanjay Gupta honored in New Hampshire

RINDGE, N.H. — CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta visited the Granite State Thursday. During a ceremony at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, he was awarded the Fitzwater Medallion for leadership in public communication. The school’s president Kim Mooney pointed out his role in practicing free speech...
RINDGE, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire farm owners say business still good despite inflation

CONCORD, N.H. — Inflation has meant a slowdown for many businesses in New Hampshire, but it doesn't not appear to be affecting farms that offer experiences like apple and pumpkin picking. At Apple Hill Farm in Concord, owners Chuck and Diane Souther have 55 acres of fruit trees and...
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
WMUR.com

What's the best pumpkin patch in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. It's October, which means it's time for your family to grab a pumpkin or two... or more!. Where do you go to get your pumpkin? Which local farm or stand deserves recognition...
AGRICULTURE
WCAX

Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Drug officials warn of fentanyl made to look like colorful candy

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A deadly drug being formulated to look like candy has federal officials sounding the alarm. Federal officials said illegal fentanyl has been pressed into brightly colored tablets in what's been called rainbow fentanyl. It has been seized in 21 states, including neighboring Maine. Officials with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy