Weight Lifting in Old Age Does More Than Just Keep Your Muscles Strong
New research into weight lifting has revealed two insights: that the practice is able to strengthen the connections between nerves and muscles, and that this strengthening can still happen in the later years of our lives. We actually start losing muscle mass before the age of 40, caused in part...
boxrox.com
Transform your Skinny Arms with the Preacher Curl – Benefits, Muscles Worked, Technique Tips and Variations
Time to add mass and muscle to your arms and transform your guns with the highly effective Preacher Curl. The Preacher Curl is a barbell arm exercise performed with an EZ bar and a Preacher Curl rack. Muscles Worked by Preacher Curls. The Preacher Curl primarily hits the biceps branchii,...
Being able to do this many push-ups might reduce risk of stroke, research claims
The article details the study reporting the inverse relationship between push-up capacity at baseline and subsequent CVD-related outcomes in an occupationally active male cohort.
boxrox.com
Dumbbell Shrugs: The Classic and Effective Exercise to Build Your Traps and Shoulders
Dumbbell shrugs are an excellent exercise to develop strong shoulders and upper trapezius muscles. There are many ways to target your trap muscles – which are the muscles that protrude up around your shoulders and neck – with back exercises, but the dumbbell shrug is straightforward and effective.
boxrox.com
Dumbbell Upright Row: Benefits, Technique Tips, and Muscles Worked
Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
cohaitungchi.com
How Do You Loosen Tight Neck and Shoulder Muscles?
With more and more people working from home and sitting at a desk, instances of neck and shoulder pain are on the rise. Many people make the mistake of accommodating their body to their workspace rather than adjusting their workspace to fit their body’s needs. For example, you might be straining to see a computer or monitor that is too far away or too low, which is messing with your posture and leading to pain.
Why This Sports Medicine Doc Says You Shouldn’t Take Anti-Inflammatories Before Working Out
Anyone who exercises knows that the stress working out puts on your body is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it’s what helps you build strength. “Muscle tissue breaks down and ‘mircrotears' in the muscle occur—this is part of the rebuilding process and how muscles become stronger,” Austin Martinez, director of education for StretchLab, previously told Well+Good. This happens whether your preferred form of fitness is running, strength training, HIIT, or even walking. The downside of this process, however, is that the same microtears to your muscle fibers that lead to gains also trigger an inflammatory response in your system, which is why you may feel sore after working out.
If you hate the gym try playing basketball instead to improve your cardio and build lower body strength, a physical therapist says
Physical therapist Dr. Gabe Ignacio, co-founder of The Basketball Doctors, said that playing basketball is an intense cardiovascular exercise that can help strengthen your bones and tendons.
boxrox.com
Incline Dumbbell Press: How To, Benefits, Muscles Worked and Variations
The incline dumbbell press is a strength and muscle building exercise classic in bodybuilding programs that primarily targets the chest muscles. It is, as the name suggests, performed with dumbbells on an inclined bench. According to Marcus Filly, founder of the Functional Bodybuilding training method, the incline dumbbell press is...
boxrox.com
How To Build Muscle with Down Sets
Find out how to build muscle with down sets in simple and practical ways. Progressive overload. That is key to building muscle. However, many people think, wrongfully, that progressive overload means exclusively increasing how heavy you are lifting. There are many ways to do progressive overloading, be it a variation of the exercise, utilising pyramid sets, pause sets, and so on.
CNET
Count Your Macros to Lose Weight, Build Muscle and Increase Energy
This story is part of Health by the Numbers, CNET's deep dive into how we quantify health. Tracking what you eat each day can be helpful for many who are trying to lose weight or reach certain nutrition goals. Trying to track every single calorie might not be your best bet, though. Instead, consider tracking your macronutrients -- the nutrient groups that your body needs in large amounts each day, including fats, carbohydrates and protein.
boxrox.com
HIIT Workouts for Men Over 50
It’s no secret that staying healthy and losing weight gets more difficult as you get older. Being over 50 doesn’t make you old, but it does mean that things have changed a little, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Change is inevitable and it’s something you can embrace.
cohaitungchi.com
BEST EXERCISES TO FIGHT TYPE 2 DIABETES
Weightlifting and other forms of strength training promote the growth of muscle mass. This muscular growth helps with weight management as it increases the number of calories you burn each day as your workout routine progresses. Strength training can also help regulate blood sugar levels, keeping Type 2 diabetes well under control. Strength training also promotes a better physical response to insulin, improves the way your body uses blood sugar, helps you to lose weight and lowers your risk of heart disease.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Muscles Behind Your Back Called?
Your back muscles are divided into three categories:. Made up of gluteal muscles and erector spinae muscles of the lower back, which support the spine. Make up the abdominal muscles and are joined to the front of the spine. Help you flex, bend forward, lift, and arch your lower back.
