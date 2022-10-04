ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Work Starts at Upper Makefield Crossing Site as Sunoco Begins Replacing Its Pipeline Under Delaware River

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9bhW_0iLjQ1t500
Image via iStock

Work has started at an Upper Makefield Crossing site as part of Sunoco’s efforts to replace its pipeline under the Delaware River, writes Damon C. Williams for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Residents are bracing themselves for months of heavy construction as the anticipated and approved 14-Inch Twin Oaks to Newark Jacobs Creek Pipeline Relocation project gets underway. The project is being implemented by midstream energy company Energy Transfer.

“We have started to mobilize on the worksite,” said Energy Transfer spokesperson Joe Massaro. “We have started to install erosion controls at the worksite off of Oakdale Avenue and crews have completed the installation of one rock entrance to the worksite and we are working on a second one now.”

The work will continue with the installation of the horizontal direction drill and sound walls.

Massaro said that it is expected heavy construction will be completed before year’s end.

“And we will restore the site and winterize the site and stabilize it, and in the spring, we will come back and do a full restoration,” he said.

Read more about the project in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

8-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton earns city’s approval

The developers of an eight-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton received conditional final approval Wednesday night from the city’s planning commission. Land owner Terry Briggs and his Chester Franklin Group LLC propose building the full-service Grand Riverview Hotel with 108 rooms, event spaces and restaurant on 6.43 acres at 289-303 S. Delaware Drive, also known as Route 611, across from the Delaware Canal and Delaware River.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shankweiler's temporarily closed pending purchase, owner says

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nation's oldest continuous running drive-in theater may soon be under new ownership. Movie fans have noticed Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has been "temporarily closed" for several weeks. Owner Paul Geissinger says that's because the property seems to finally have a buyer.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement

CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Bucks County, PA
Government
Bucks County, PA
Business
Bucks County, PA
Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Upper Makefield Township, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

5,000-square-foot recycling center proposed for Corriere Road in Palmer Township

The owner of Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC in Palmer Township is proposing a fairly simple solution to reduce some of the landfill waste in the Lehigh Valley. Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC principal Robert Rizzolino proposed building a 5,000-square-foot recycling sorting center at 2210 Corriere Road to sift through trash that should only be recyclable materials.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunoco#Delaware River#Erosion#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Upper Makefield Crossing#Energy Transfer
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lvpnews.com

D&L Trail connects North Catasauqua to Northampton

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 26 at the North Catasauqua trailhead celebrated the opening of the new completed section of the D&L Trail from Northampton to North Catasauqua. Local representatives from North Catasauqua and Northampton boroughs and local legislators were present, along with the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, trail landowners, project funders, legislators and additional partners.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Township discusses defective zoning ordinance

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special meeting was held Thursday in Pocono Township to discuss what they call its “defective” zoning ordinance. The township declared its zoning ordinance was invalid back in september following two proposed warehouse plans to be built in the township. One of the plans was approved on Warner Road, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy