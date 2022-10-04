Work Starts at Upper Makefield Crossing Site as Sunoco Begins Replacing Its Pipeline Under Delaware River

Image via iStock

Work has started at an Upper Makefield Crossing site as part of Sunoco’s efforts to replace its pipeline under the Delaware River, writes Damon C. Williams for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Residents are bracing themselves for months of heavy construction as the anticipated and approved 14-Inch Twin Oaks to Newark Jacobs Creek Pipeline Relocation project gets underway. The project is being implemented by midstream energy company Energy Transfer.

“We have started to mobilize on the worksite,” said Energy Transfer spokesperson Joe Massaro. “We have started to install erosion controls at the worksite off of Oakdale Avenue and crews have completed the installation of one rock entrance to the worksite and we are working on a second one now.”

The work will continue with the installation of the horizontal direction drill and sound walls.

Massaro said that it is expected heavy construction will be completed before year’s end.

“And we will restore the site and winterize the site and stabilize it, and in the spring, we will come back and do a full restoration,” he said.

