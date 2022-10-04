Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Police Department announces schedule of activities for 2022 Faith and Blue Weekend
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department will participate in several events and activities planned for the third annual National Faith and Blue Weekend scheduled for October 7 -10. Faith and Blue Weekend is endorsed by every major law enforcement group and police department, and has been embraced by religious communities nationwide.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River girl
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Middle River girl. Anisse Johnson, 13, is 5’3” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. Anyone with information on Anisse Johnson’s whereabouts...
Wbaltv.com
Student assaulted outside of Perry Hall High School, police say
NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Perry Hall High School was placed on a brief lockout after a student was assaulted outside the school Thursday. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the back area of the school just before 2 p.m. for the assault. The student was taken to an area...
Police Investigating Perry Hall HS Assault That Hospitalized One, Forced Brief Lockout
For the second time in as many weeks, police were called to the same Maryland high school to investigate a suspicious situation. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, members of the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a reported assault near the Perry Hall HS that left at least one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Urban Landscape: Shofer’s warehouse turning into apartments; Creativity Center sets opening date; Under Armour’s field takes shape; Nut and Bolt sculpture refreshed in Bolton Hill; Univest coming to Lutherville; Senator Theater turns 83
The former Shofer’s furniture warehouse at 836 Leadenhall St. will become the site of 165 market-rate apartments, under a plan presented Thursday by Workshop Development and Consolidated Equities Corporation. Several dozen South Baltimore residents gathered inside the century-old warehouse Thursday to learn about the proposed development, which will be...
foxbaltimore.com
Retired Baltimore City Police officer dies Thursday after battling illness
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A retired colonel who spent 34 years with the Baltimore City Police Department died on Thursday. Police say, Colonel Jesse Oden who retired from the force in 2013, lost his battle against a lengthy illness. "Colonel Oden spent 34 years with the Baltimore Police Department and...
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods
——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
bethesdamagazine.com
Five new bakeries in Montgomery County
There’s no better way to welcome the fall season than with a tasty baked treat to go with that pumpkin spice latte. Here are five bakeries that have recently opened in Montgomery County:. Boulangerie Christophe (Potomac) Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in May in Cabin John Village shopping...
Police: Man killed in parking lot shooting in Columbia
Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday. Around 8 p.m., police found an unresponsive man in a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road.
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
storereporter.com
Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall
Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
Nottingham MD
MVA offices, VEIP stations to close on Monday in observance of Columbus Day
GLEN BURNIE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program stations on Monday, October 10, in observance of Columbus Day. MDOT MVA branch offices will reopen for normal operations by appointment only Tuesday, October 11. VEIP testing will also...
baltimorepositive.com
Downtown Baltimore almost looked like this …
Author and Charm City historian Evans Paull further educates Nestor about the highways and bye ways of Baltimore history and roads. From the road to nowhere to the interstate through downtown and the bridge from Harbor East to Federal Hill – all of the urban transportation nightmares and realities of our city in one new book.
foxbaltimore.com
Is the Inner Harbor swimmable? Baltimore officials release report on water quality
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials released the "Harbor Heartbeat" report that says the water quality of the Inner Harbor is "much safer for recreation now than it was ten years ago" but also said there were factors to consider before swimming in the water. The data for the...
Harford County firefighters battled two-story fire Thursday night
Firefighters in Harford County battled a two-story house fire Thursday night. Around 7:00 p.m., firefighters arrived to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue to battle the fire.
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Public Library announces newest member of Board of Library Trustees
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Library has announced the newest member of its Board of Library Trustees, Havaca Ganguly, who was appointed by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski in August. Ganguly is currently the executive director for The Middendorf Foundation, a nonprofit supporting the arts, historic preservation, social services, health,...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County teens pleads guilty to murder of 5-year-old half-sister
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County teenager pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of his five-year-old half-sister, according to state court records. Police said Stephen Jarrod Davis II, now 19, fatally stabbed Anaya Jannah Abdul on Oct. 3, 2020. Davis fled after Abdul's death but was later apprehended in Ohio.
Perry Hall High School goes on temporary lockout after assault reported nearby
There was a lockout at Perry Hall High School Thursday afternoon. Police say an assault happened outside the school around 1:50pm.
