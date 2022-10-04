ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Police Department announces schedule of activities for 2022 Faith and Blue Weekend

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department will participate in several events and activities planned for the third annual National Faith and Blue Weekend scheduled for October 7 -10. Faith and Blue Weekend is endorsed by every major law enforcement group and police department, and has been embraced by religious communities nationwide.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River girl

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Middle River girl. Anisse Johnson, 13, is 5’3” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. Anyone with information on Anisse Johnson’s whereabouts...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Student assaulted outside of Perry Hall High School, police say

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Perry Hall High School was placed on a brief lockout after a student was assaulted outside the school Thursday. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the back area of the school just before 2 p.m. for the assault. The student was taken to an area...
PERRY HALL, MD
Baltimore County, MD
White Marsh, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Nottingham, MD
Baltimore County, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Landscape: Shofer’s warehouse turning into apartments; Creativity Center sets opening date; Under Armour’s field takes shape; Nut and Bolt sculpture refreshed in Bolton Hill; Univest coming to Lutherville; Senator Theater turns 83

The former Shofer’s furniture warehouse at 836 Leadenhall St. will become the site of 165 market-rate apartments, under a plan presented Thursday by Workshop Development and Consolidated Equities Corporation. Several dozen South Baltimore residents gathered inside the century-old warehouse Thursday to learn about the proposed development, which will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
PERRY HALL, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Five new bakeries in Montgomery County

There’s no better way to welcome the fall season than with a tasty baked treat to go with that pumpkin spice latte. Here are five bakeries that have recently opened in Montgomery County:. Boulangerie Christophe (Potomac) Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in May in Cabin John Village shopping...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
storereporter.com

Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall

Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

MVA offices, VEIP stations to close on Monday in observance of Columbus Day

GLEN BURNIE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program stations on Monday, October 10, in observance of Columbus Day. MDOT MVA branch offices will reopen for normal operations by appointment only Tuesday, October 11. VEIP testing will also...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorepositive.com

Downtown Baltimore almost looked like this …

Author and Charm City historian Evans Paull further educates Nestor about the highways and bye ways of Baltimore history and roads. From the road to nowhere to the interstate through downtown and the bridge from Harbor East to Federal Hill – all of the urban transportation nightmares and realities of our city in one new book.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
BETHESDA, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Public Library announces newest member of Board of Library Trustees

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Library has announced the newest member of its Board of Library Trustees, Havaca Ganguly, who was appointed by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski in August. Ganguly is currently the executive director for The Middendorf Foundation, a nonprofit supporting the arts, historic preservation, social services, health,...
TOWSON, MD

